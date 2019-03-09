The hit new “Captain Marvel” movie – deservedly packing theaters since its opening Thursday night – has a Quad-City connection.
Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who also co-wrote the screenplay, also wrote and directed the baseball movie “Sugar” a few years ago. Part of that movie was filmed at Modern WoodmEn Park, Davenport (if you check out www.imdb.com and search for “Sugar,” you’ll see a familiar-looking bridge in the background).
Boden and Fleck have become quite respected for their indie work in the past few years, so I was surprised and pleased to see their names on this blockbuster. But I wasn’t surprised to find that the movie contains great visuals, smart dialogue and terrific character development.
In this origin story, Brie Larson (“Room”) stars as Vers, a sort of cosmic warrior whose best pal (Jude Law) continues to train her to fight. There is an incident that sends her to Earth in the 1990s.
The first thing she sees is a Blockbuster rental store, where she briefly picks up and glances at “The Right Stuff.” She encounters a young SHIELD agent named Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, of course) who at first doesn’t believe her wild story that she is on the trail of some dangerous shape-shifting aliens called Skrulls.
Fury, Vers and a cat named Goose (from the “Top Gun” character) team up not only to find the Skrulls but also to find out who Vers really is. She keeps having flashbacks, or visions, of a former life.
Fury’s character, particularly when he’s fussing with Goose, imbues the movie with a lot of its comedy. A longtime friend of Vers named Monica (Lashana Lynch) helps sort things out and remains a trusted confidante.
Because this is the first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks to be released after Stan Lee’s death, the opening Marvel logo contains images of Lee’s cameos (there’s one in here, too) and a simple written message “Thank you, Stan” that drew applause throughout the theater auditorium.
Amid the action, stories of friendships and fight scenes, there are other messages scattered throughout the script. The female-empowerment theme is strong and welcome: There’s a reason this film was released March 8, which was International Women’s Day.
Parents brought their girls in droves on the first night, and I don’t expect that audience to stop pouring in. One of the finest moments is a montage in which girls are shown to be resilient – that sequence alone is worth the price of admission.
Remember to stay for the credits, because there are two stingers: The first mid-way through the credits and the other at the tale (tail?) end.