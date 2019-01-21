Want to know who filled at least two Quad-City movie auditoriums over the weekend?
Fans of the animated “Dragon Ball” franchise flocked to see the latest release. Although I can’t count myself as a true aficionado, I enjoyed my first exploration into this series that’s been around since the 1980s.
Although it’s far from what would be considered a mainstream movie, as of this writing (Sunday) “Dragon Ball Super: Broly" ranks number four at the box office (the new release “Glass” is at the top).
The movie is a sequel to “Dragon Ball Super,” which is an Akira Toriyama series that began in 2015.
And now that I have some of you — those more accustomed to seeing, say, the latest Disney or DreamWorks animation — scratching your heads, please allow me to share some of the research I did before I saw the movie.
Toriyama created the series in 1984 as a “manga,” Japanese comics that are aimed at people of all ages (if you really want to go down an interesting rabbit-hole, do some internet research yourself about when manga actually began — arguably centuries ago).
Some of the more popular manga become anime, or animated series. Thus it was with “Dragon Ball,” which was produced as two different anime series in Japan beginning in 1986.
It will come as no surprise that action figures and video games are part of the franchise, too.
The main character of the series is Son Goku, a martial arts expert who wants to find the seven Dragon Balls. When they are collected, they summon a dragon that will grant one wish to the person who possesses them. Throughout his adventures, Son Goku meets all kinds of creatures and people, and engages in all kinds of battles.
This is an origins story about Goku and Broly, a villainous character.
The tone is fantasy — a tinge of “Harry Potter,” a sprinkling of “Superman” and a dash of “Star Wars” — with a lot of intergalactic travel and ships as well as a variety of characters, some more human-appearing than others.
Much of the script, when it isn’t dwelling on the battles so lengthy they make the fight scene in “They Live” seem seconds long, is focused on Broly and his sad, lonely plight.
There is an abundance of character development, especially toward the beginning of the story, including themes about rivalry, power, cruelty and friendship that transcend animation and are as old as storytelling itself.
Part of the movie’s appeal is its music, including my favorite number, “Blizzard” by Daichi Miura.
The animation is glorious at times, full of color, action and environments.
I like the look of it. And I also like the way the big screen brings us together to enjoy global pop culture.