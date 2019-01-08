Do you miss the “Saw” series?
Do you have a craving for more “Hunger Games” action?
Then “Escape Room” is right up your alley. This solid thriller — a far cry from the usual “January junk” that gets tossed out post-holiday, post-film awards contender season — is the perfect cinematic start to 2019, a bleak time when we all could use, well, a little escape.
Let me give you a little background about escape rooms, which are increasingly popular all over the world (a Harrison Street Escape Room is in Davenport).
The real-life experience is a team-based sort of puzzle in which a group of people is locked in a room. The players have a certain amount of time — often an hour — to solve puzzles together so they can get out.
A couple of weeks ago, a friend of mine enjoyed an escape room. “The one I did wasn't scary at all, unless you freak out about being in a locked room. It was fun. Like solving a puzzle,” she said.
Some people, just like one character in this movie, are escape-room aficionados. He is among the group members who hail from a variety of backgrounds:
• Shy college student Zoey (Taylor Russell, television’s “Lost in Space”)
• Video game player and escape-room enthusiast Danny (Nik Dodani, television’s “Atypical”)
• Sophisticated businessman Jason (Jay Ellis, television’s “Insecure”)
• Truck driver Mike (Tyler Labine, “Super Troopers 2”)
• Military veteran Amanda (Deborah Ann Woll, television’s “Daredevil”)
• Warehouse worker Ben (Logan Miller, “Love, Simon”)
The "guests," who have been invited to play because there's a chance of winning $10,000, soon discover their predicament is more dire than they had anticipated. The game, which does involve solving puzzles, also presents a bigger conundrum: How do the players avoid being killed?
As "play" progresses, each character’s strengths and weaknesses are revealed. The horror mounts as players are eliminated, so to speak.
This is one of those microcosm films that’s a reflection of the world at large. We can get immersed in these — many of which are zombie movies — because we wonder how and whether we’d survive.
It wouldn’t be fair to tell you about the situations the participants face, or who doesn’t survive.
Director Adam Robitel (“Insidious: The Last Key”) is great at creating dizzying angles and elaborate sets that keep viewers off-balance and tense. The effects include flashing lights — there is a warning right before the movie for those who may be sensitive to these.
Also, the movie is rated PG-13 instead of R, so it doesn’t head down a gratuitous path when it comes to violence or profanity.
This is a solid thriller — escapism, if you will — that has a sequel built in to the finale for those who want more.