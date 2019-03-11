In January, Fathom Events made more than $11 million at the box office — including its presentations at Quad-City theaters — to make it the highest-grossing month for the company.
Quad-Citians might recognize the "Fathom Events" name, especially if they have attended specialty movies and events the company regularly features.
“Event cinema truly came into its own in 2018, with more creators and producers embracing the increasingly important role Fathom plays in distribution,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “Our strategy is to be highly selective in the titles and events we carry, which best ensures we can deliver an exceptional customer experience and significant revenue to content partners and theater owners.”
The strategy, he said, helped Fathom achieve several 2018 breakthroughs across content categories “and has set us on the right track for continued success in 2019.”
January, which traditionally is a weak box office month, proved to be Fathom Events’ strongest month. Among the Fathom hits were encore screenings of director Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary, “They Shall Not Grow Old,” in partnership with Warner Bros., which now is the highest-grossing U.S. event-cinema release.
“The Wizard of Oz,” part of the year-long TCM Big Screen Classics series, became the highest-grossing classic film release for Fathom Events and the event cinema industry.
Fathom distributed 164 titles across 217 event dates with 23 titles surpassing $1 million at the box office. Its presentations were on more than 2,100 screens in 44 countries.
Nutt said Fathom, as the world’s largest cinema-distribution network, is proud of the quality of its offerings, including inspirational, faith-based and anime.
Music fans can experience concerts through Fathom films, including "BTS World Tour Love Yourself In Seoul."
Fans also come to theaters to see classics such as “The Dark Crystal” and “Grease” on the big screen, along with live performances of the Metropolitan Opera.