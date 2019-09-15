“The Goldfinch” is pretty, but it never takes flight.
The film version of Donna Tartt’s 2014 Pulitzer-Prize winning novel is high-quality production with capable actors and a script that transforms it into a contrived melodrama.
People just happen to see each other. People just happen to drop in. What must have been clever and believable twists and turns in the book turn out to be cheap coincidences in the movie.
At the center of it all is Theo Decker (Oakes Fegley as a boy and Anson Elgort as a man) who is with his mother in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art when a terrorist bombing happens.
Because of Theo’s absent father (Luke Wilson), Theo goes to live with the wealthy Samantha Barbour (Nicole Kidman) and her wealthy New York family, who more or less adopt Theo.
When Theo’s dad reappears with a girlfriend (Sarah Paulson) they take Theo to the Las Vegas area, where he is befriended by an abused Ukrainian boy (Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”) who introduces him to drug abuse.
Theo also ends up staying with an antiques dealer (Jeffrey Wright) who teaches him the craft of how to identify antiques and restore them.
You have free articles remaining.
The title and the core of the movie focus on a real 1654 painting, “The Goldfinch,” by Carel Fabritius, to which Theo has a strong connection. The oil painting depicts a finch chained to a perch.
Director John Crowley (“Brooklyn”) tells the tale partly in the present and partly in the past, making random time transitions that add little to character development or plot. It is incredibly lengthy, clocking in at two and half hours.
It is also ponderously dull. I cared not one whit for the characters or their plights, and I never believed any of their cartoonish situations.
The acting is laudable. But I would expect nothing less from this cast.
The movie did have its plus side on a personal level: After I saw it, it led me to research the artist and the painting "The Goldfinch," which is beautiful and still on display (it has become a popular attraction because of the book.) The history of the painting, by an artist who died young in a tragedy, could make a terrific film.
This one, however, is a misfire if ever there was one. I haven’t read the novel, but I’m sure you’d be better off spending your time either checking it out from the library or buying it and sitting down with it instead of heading out to see this less-than-average work in a theater.