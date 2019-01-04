What a lovely surprise! This isn’t an ordinary romantic comedy by any means. But then, this isn’t just any ordinary ensemble, either.
“Second Act” boasts both a brain and a heart at the core of a dramedy about second chances that’s a lot more powerful and serious than it appears to be in its trailer.
Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, who is celebrating her 40th birthday. Her boyfriend Trey (Milo Ventimiglia, television’s “This is Us”) wants to marry her and start a family.
Her best friend Joan (Leah Remini, television’s “The King of Queens”) encourages her at every turn to apply for the job of which Maya is so worthy.
Although Maya has self-confidence, she is concerned that her lack of a college degree will thwart her efforts to become a manager at big box store she knows inside and out. She’s definitely the right choice to take the store to is next level.
Except – and you can’t count this as a spoiler - Maya has every right to worry. She’s going up against another candidate who is male and has an MBA. The announcement scene is aggravating, quick and heartbreaking. “I wish we lived in a world where street smarts equaled book smarts,” Maya says later.
Unbeknownst to Maya, Joan’s son spiffs up Maya’s resume. Suddenly, she’s a Harvard graduate applying for a consultant position at a high-end cosmetics company.
Naturally, she lands the job, which comes with a gorgeous condo, a corner office in a high rise and an assistant. Now that Maya is out of her league, can she stay in good graces with her boss (Treat Williams) and is she up to the challenge of his spoiled daughter (Vanessa Hudgens)?
There’s a big switcheroo about halfway through the movie that I loved, but which other viewers, apparently, do not appreciate, judging from some of the harsh criticism this movie has received on social media.
The transition is just one factor that plays into what I like about the script that has a focus on strong women and their relationships. Maya’s character doesn’t need rescuing – she’s capable of rescuing herself, thank you very much.
On a lighter note, there are two wonderful dance scenes that allow Maya to become, well, Jennifer Lopez. One of these is a gorgeous show-stopper and the other a delightful moment of friends just having a good time together.
Lopez, as always, is fun to watch. The scene-stealer, though, is Remini, whose wisecracks and good-natured kidding are perfectly timed. Maybe Joan deserves a movie, and possibly a franchise, of her own?
Give romantic comedies a second chance with “Second Act.” I’m glad I did, and I think you will be, too.