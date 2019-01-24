It never achieves the quality of its marvelous direct predecessor “Split.” But M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” has some enjoyable moments, and its performances bring it to above average.
I loved the moment in “Split” when the shared universe of David Dunn (Bruce Willis), Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) and The Beast (James McAvoy) was revealed. The collective gasp from the audience set up some pretty high expectations that aren’t met by the fizzler of a finale.
Still, the performances are great, and you could do worse than sitting through this just to see these actors give it all they’ve got.
The setting is sometime after “Split.” The superhuman Beast, one of many personalities inside the body of Kevin Crumb, has kidnapped women again.
Dunn works security with his son (Spencer Treat Clark, television’s “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”) and is a vigilante — not unlike the character he played last year in the remake of “Death Wish.”
He is tracking down Crumb. They both end up being imprisoned along with Elijah Price (Mr. Glass). All three are under the care of Dr. Ellie Staple (Sara Paulson, “Bird Box”), a psychiatrist who specializes in treating people with superhero delusions.
She wants to help the three men understand the difference between comic books and reality. But she vastly underestimates each one of her patients.
Other characters from the previous Shyamalan films are on hand, too.
The movie is far too talky. Characters pontificate, explain and theorize throughout. This makes the going tedious, especially toward the end, which doesn’t pack much of a punch.
There are some entertaining moments, to be sure, in particular McAvoy, who is a sight to behold. He transitions from one personality to another in seconds, and he makes it easy to tell which character has taken over — not a small feat. Watch while he subtly changes the way he holds his head and peers at other characters to “become” a 9-year-old boy and a woman.
Willis and Jackson are enjoyable, too, of course. Their characters just aren’t required to do the quick-change artistry that McAvoy achieves.
I also like the way Shyamalan uses colors that represent each of the characters in various scenes.
This isn’t a flop by any means, but it isn’t one of Shyamalan’s great films, either.
Maybe the next one will be. Called “Labor of Love,” about a widower who goes cross-country on foot, it’s a story that Shyamalan wrote and will direct, according to imdb.com. I hope it’s as good as his “The Visit” from 2015.
I don’t look at “Glass” as a failure, just as a serviceable interlude between hits.