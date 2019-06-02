Millie Bobby Brown says she is playing a different of character in the new Godzilla film compared to her popular role in "Stranger Things." Brown stars as the quick-witted teenage daughter of two divorced scientists who are each thrust in the middle of a monstrous battle in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which is in theaters Friday. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," is a follow up to the 2014 reboot "Godzilla" and the 35th film in the franchise that began in 1954.