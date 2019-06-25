“Who Will Write Our History?” is one of the most unique approaches to a documentary/live act…

Quad-City historian Arthur Pitz has his work cut out for him as he prepares for his four-par…

Except for a few bits of foul language, this is a gentle film about a sinister event.

This is the kind of movie that makes you cry at the end.

Israeli Film Series, part of the Jewish Cultural Series 2019

4 stars

“Golda’s Balcony: The Film,” 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

A film of the stage production of the acclaimed Broadway show, “Golda's Balcony,” starring Tovah Feldshuh, the story follows the life of Golda Meir, from Russian immigrant to American schoolteacher, to a leader of international politics, as the fourth Prime Minister of Israel.

Running time: 86 minutes.

In English.

“Shelter,” 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Mossad agent Naomi is called back from sick leave and assigned to a "babysitting" job. Under a new identity, she heads to Germany to protect Mona, a beautiful Lebanese informant, whom special agents have pulled from her country and hidden in a Hamburg safe house while she recovers from plastic surgery. Naomi soon learns that Mona is very close to a top Hezbollah leader, a man she betrayed and who is dead-set on exacting revenge. During the two weeks they spend together, an unexpected bond forms between the two women, forged from shared risks and a deep understanding of loss. But in this high-stakes game of deception, questions of fate may be out of their control.

Running time: 93 minutes.

In English, German, Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles.

“Above and Beyond,” 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21

In 1948, a group of World War II pilots volunteered to fight for Israel in the War of Independence. This documentary tells the story of the members of "Machal" - volunteers from abroad -- a ragtag band of brothers that not only turned the tide of the war, preventing the possible annihilation of Israel at the very moment of its birth, but also laid the groundwork for the Israeli Air Force.

Running time: 90 minutes. In English.

If you go

Tickets will be available at the door. Adults, $7; seniors (60-plus) and military, $6; students, free. All films, which will be shown at 4 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, have adult content and have won many awards. For more information, call the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, 309-793-1300.