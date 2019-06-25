Want to see an incredible actress portray an incredible woman?
Tovah Feldshuh (television’s “The Walking Dead”) is Golda Meir in “Golda’s Balcony: The Film.” The film is a recording of one of the performances of the one-woman play by William Gibson. He is no stranger to writing about strong, memorable women: He also wrote “The Miracle Worker,” about Helen Keller.
The show sold out more than 500 performances on and off-Broadway, and it became the longest-running one-woman show in Broadway history.
Now’s your chance to see why.
Footage from a multi-camera off-Broadway performance was found and assembled to create the movie.
You’ll see why she earned a Tony nomination for her portrayal that not only gives us insight into Meir but also the period when she was the leader of Israel. It follows her life from a schoolgirl in Russia to prime minister of Israel.
Much of the film centers on an incident in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War when President Nixon was in office and Israel came under attack from Egypt and Syria. It tells how Meir, who threatened to deploy the nuclear arsenal and then succeeded in getting the armaments she needed from Henry Kissinger.
The titular balcony is an observation platform in the Negev Desert that looks out over location of the secret Israeli nuclear-weapons program. Because Meir was there so often, it became known as “Golda’s Balcony,” which she describes as a “view into hell.”
Another balcony is at Meir’s Tel Aviv home that faced onto the Mediterranean Sea.
We also get to know Meir as an often-absent woman with a husband and children. She discusses the failure of her marriage and the way she prioritized “the cause.” “Israel first,” she says.
Some of her stories are heartbreaking. She talks about a woman hiding from the Nazis who smothered her crying baby so that the Nazis wouldn’t discover her.
She talks about the relief of retirement, saying she no longer would send boys to their deaths. “What happens when idealism becomes power?” she asks.
Watching Feldshuh is quite an experience. This is one of the most compelling one-person shows you’ll ever see. At times, I forgot I was watching a performer and not the real person. Feldshuh delivers her lines so convincingly and sometimes off-handedly that it’s easy to forget a script is involved.
Just because the play is over doesn’t mean you should get up and rush out. To fully take in this movie, you must stay to see and hear the reaction of the audience for whom it was performed.
Even though this was filmed in 2003, Feldshuh’s performance is one of the most masterful of 2019.
Running time: 86 minutes. In English.