Sometimes a movie is more than a family-friendly film. Because, while it’s simultaneously a comedy and an adventure, it also features families who face daily-life dilemmas – even while they battle super-villains.
“The Incredibles 2” is one of those films, with a smart story line, lovable characters and action galore.
It picks up where the 2004 original left off. Elastigirl/Helen (Holly Hunter) and Mr. Incredible/Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) are back with their super-hero kids Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Huck Milner), and of course baby Jack-Jack.
The action begins right away, with the family working together to save a community from disaster. But superheroes are not exactly welcome at crime scenes – this is similar to the “X-Men” universe with bias against mutants – and instead of being hailed for their courage, the Parrs are considered to be a threat to safety.
Still, someone wants to help. A wealthy superhero fan named Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) and his sister Evelyn (Catherine Keener) have a private chat with Elastigirl, Mr. Incredible and their friend Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson). The siblings want to equip the superheroes with body cameras so that everyone can see that they are saving lives rather than threatening them when they spring into action.
The Deavors want Elastigirl to go solo at first to introduce the idea to the public. She is delighted to be the featured crimefighter while her husband stays home and tries to manage the kids. Meanwhile Violet finds a love interest thwarted, Dash has problems with his math assignments and Jack-Jack begins to display powerful and potentially harmful super-powers.
Elastigirl finds herself in a battle of wits with a new nemesis while her exhausted husband tries to run on little sleep.
The look of the movie is even more impressive than the first. I love the way the characters’ moves and facial expressions convey their feelings and personalities. And I like the way the family members bicker and deal with feelings such as jealousy in ways that create sympathy with the audience.
Brad Bird, who also wrote the first screenplay, also wrote this clever story that will appeal to all ages – for example, baby boomers will delight in nods to the 1960s science-fiction show “The Outer Limits.” The look of the film is marvelous, too, with its blend of futuristic and retro styles.
There’s a charming Pixar short right before “The Incredibles 2.” “Bao,” which is a Chinese filled bun or bread-like dumpling, tells the story of a mother who has trouble letting go in a variation of the familiar “The Gingerbread Man” tale.