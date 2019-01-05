When I got the last seat in the auditorium for “Holmes & Watson,” I was pretty happy. I figured I would be with other fans of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” and “Step Brothers” to enjoy their latest movie.
I laughed a couple of times, and so did the rest of the audience. But I will remember the chortles and guffaws from the audiences of the other films, and this flick didn’t produce those.
I sat up toward the front so I couldn’t tell whether people left in the rows behind me. Judging from comments on social media, viewers regularly are walking out of this show in theaters across the country.
Simply put, it’s not very funny. Instead, it’s silly and weird, with lame jokes about modern-day life (there’s a sequence about what will come to be known as a selfie, for example) as well as non-humorous allusions to President Trump.
The movie starts with young Sherlock being brought to a boarding school, where the other kids bully him and severely injure his pet tortoise. I found this disheartening and sad, and not in the least comical.
Naturally, Sherlock gets the better of his tormentors. He grows up to become a famous detective (Ferrell), of course, with Dr. John Watson (Reilly) as his sidekick.
There’s a courtroom scene in which a criminal may be released unless Holmes appears to save the day, which he does at the very last minute. This is when the show starts to become tedious. In another unfunny scene that's even longer, the two slap each other while they try to kill a bug.
Finally, Holmes has a major crime to solve. The life of the queen herself is being threatened, and it’s up to Holmes to figure out the identity of the would-be killer.
On and on this goes, with characters and situations that aren’t comical, but rather ridiculous and strange. A bizarre character is Millie (played by the luckless Lauren Lapkus, “Jurassic World”), a woman who was raised by feral cats (what?) and sometimes acts like a cat, liking her hands.
The script just keeps getting worse until, toward the end, there is a moment of utter genius: The show abruptly transforms into a musical, with a lavish, clever production of a well-written tune by composer Alan Menken (who has earned eight Oscars for his fantastic songs and scores.)
Once that's over, though, so is the entertainment. The film flounders again until it limps to its finale.
The movie was written and directed by Etan Cohen, whose works run the gamut from the just-OK “Get Hard” to the entertaining “Tropic Thunder.”
Methinks he is the culprit of this non-laugh-fest that you’d do well to avoid.