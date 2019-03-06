Probably everyone who is reading this has heard of Michael Jackson. And you probably have at least a passing acquaintance with his music.
WARNING: What you feel about Jackson’s music, and Jackson himself, may change drastically after you watch “Leaving Neverland,” a four-hour HBO documentary that is riveting, controversial and extremely disturbing.
Jackson’s estate has filed a lawsuit against HBO over this movie.
Wade Robson — you may have heard of him, too — is a choreographer who, in 2013 — after Jackson’s death — went public with the claim that Jackson sexually abused him from the time he was 7 years old until he was 14. Earlier, though, Robson had taken Jackson’s side when another person made similar allegations.
Dan Reed (who also directed the documentary “The Pedophile Hunters”) helmed this film about Robson and James Safechuck, both in their 30s, who tell similar stories about their experiences when Jackson took over their lives.
The way the movie is told is simple: Both men sit, relaxed, and talk about their experiences. Their families, too, are interviewed. Along the way, we see footage and photos of both Safechuck, who hails from Australia, and Robson, from southern California, performing with and in the company of Jackson.
Their stories are told chronologically, beginning with the thrill they both had when Jackson noticed them, and how delighted each of their mothers were Jackson became close friends with each boy. Jackson, at the zenith of his career, takes the boys — separately — on stage with him and on concert tours in a world teeming with celebrities and wealth.
Each man tells about becoming closer and closer to Jackson, until, both say, he began touching them and eventually established sexual relationships with them.
The men tell their stories in graphic terms. It isn’t easy to watch while they relate their histories. Be ready to be shocked and saddened.
And be ready to ask questions while despair wells up in the men and their family members. Why did the parents think it was fine for Jackson to sleep with their little boys? Did they think it was unusual that a grown man sought the company of children?
The title is based on Jackson’s theme-park home in California. It also reflects the estate’s namesake: the fictional home of Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and the Lost Boys.
Make no mistake: This is not a well-rounded film, nor does it pretend to be. It focuses only on the two accusers and their loved ones, letting them talk at length, often with great emotion.
On social media and in recent interviews, Jacksons’ numerous defenders — including members of the Jackson family and actor Corey Feldman — continue to support the late superstar.
See what you think. Just brace yourself before you start to watch.