No one cared that “A Star Is Born” has been made four times.
So why is it such a big deal that “The Lion King” was remade as a live-action (to all appearances) film? The cinematography is gorgeous, the art impeccable, the vocal cast outstanding and the story is timeless.
Yes, much of the movie is similar to the one from 1994. But some additions bring its running time to half an hour longer than the original animated version.
The opening “Circle of Life” sequence is faithful to the original. The animals’ appearance is wonderfully realistic, down to fur texture and whiskers.
Once again, Simba (the voice of Donald Glover as an adult) is introduced as the cub who will be king in a region of Africa. James Earl Jones once again is the voice of Mufasa, the wise lion who rules wisely over his land.
Young Simba (JD McCrary) is full of himself. He can’t wait to be king, and tell everybody else what to do. Mufasa tries to keep the boisterous cub in check, explaining that he’s part of a great circle of life. He also warns Simba not to wander too far away into an elephant graveyard, where hyenas lurk.
But, accompanied by his pal Nala (Shahadi Wright Joseph,) that’s just where he goes. That’s after his uncle Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) has tempted Simba to the dangerous place where the cubs almost meet their demise.
Then the headstrong Simba, still wanting to explore on his own, contributes to a disaster, and leaves the area. In the meantime, Scar takes over as the king, much to the destruction and dismay of all the animals involved.
While the lonely Simba makes his way, Pumbaa, a jolly warthog and Timon, a meerkat (Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, respectively) rescue him. After the three have become acquainted, they set off as a trio singing “Hakuna Matata.”
After Simba grows a little older, he’s voiced by Donald Glover, and the grown-up Nala’s voice is provided by Beyoncé.
Meanwhile, Scar, always accompanied by an entourage of menacing hyenas, over-hunts while he unsuccessfully tries to take Simba’s mother as his queen. Elsewhere, Simba has an awakening, and realizes he must return to his pride to be the leader he was born to be.
Jon Favreau directs a dazzling environment with animal so authentic their conversation seems natural.
The songs are delivered differently, and the new Elton John/Tim Rice number “Never Too Late” is wonderful to hear, with its delivery by John himself along with an African choir. Also, Beyoncé sings a new song, “Spirit.” You also can hear Solomon Linda’s “Mbube,” which became “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”
“The Lion King” is majestic in nearly every way.