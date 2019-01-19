This biopic of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t anything out of the ordinary. It’s a standard, pleasant treatment of an extraordinary woman.
“On the Basis of Sex” is about a woman who crusaded on a personal and legal level to create justice and equity.
In 1957, Ruth (Felicity Jones, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is one of only a handful of women in her class at Harvard Law School. Her husband Martin (Armie Hammer, “Sorry to Bother You”) is a year ahead of her at school.
Martin recognizes his wife’s brilliance, and encourages her to pursue a career as an attorney.
The world at large might have a different view of what a marriage should be, with Martin cooking dinner and being as active in bring up their child as Ruth is. The hard-working Ruth takes on even more responsibilities when Martin becomes so ill that she realizes she might lose him.
Ruth faces gender discrimination at every turn. While her daughter grows up, Ruth becomes even more impassioned about ensuring both genders have equal opportunities under the law.
Although Martin quickly finds a place as a tax attorney, no law firm wants to hire Ruth, who becomes a law professor at Rutgers.
And then an interesting case comes to the Ginsburgs’ attention: Bachelor Charles Moritz (Chris Mulkey, “Whiplash”) is a traveling salesman who hires a nurse to care for his elderly mother when he is gone. Had he been divorced, a widower or a woman, he could have claimed a tax deduction for the cost of the nurse. According to the tax code, the deduction is based on his gender.
Much of the remainder of the movie is a courtroom drama, with Ruth arguing in front of condescending judges who make remarks about “the natural order of things” in a case that sets a precedent for other gender-discrimination cases.
With the assistance of an ACLU attorney who happens to be Ruth’s former camp counselor (Justin Theroux, “The Girl on the Train”) the Ginsburgs pursue the case.
Jones gives Ruth a quiet ferocity. The ensemble is engaging all the way around. I was especially pleased and surprised to see Kathy Bates in a terrific role as attorney Dorothy Kenyon, who played a key role the women’s rights and civil rights movements.
What could be more appropriate than having a woman director helm this film? Mimi Leder (“Pay It Forward”) gives each scene rich color and detail, from settings in restaurants to the costumes – rich in blue tones – that the main character wears.
Within the last few minutes of the film, Heder gives a marvelous, compelling transition shot that left me with tears in my eyes.
It's a worthy tribute to a history-making life.