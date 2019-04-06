3 stars
A solid remake of an even better Stephen King tale, “Pet Sematary” is nightmarish and thought-provoking. It also begs the question: When and what should we tell children about death?
The new version is similar to the book and the original movie, but different in several ways.
Jason Clarke ("First Man") plays Louis Creed, a doctor who relocates his family to rural Maine. He, his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz, "Alien: Covenant"), and their two children move into a rural home that has a lot of woods around it.
Early on, their daughter Ellie (Jeté Laurence, “The Snowman”) makes the acquaintance of a neighbor named Jud (John Lithgow). Jud is one of those oddball types who lives alone and speaks cryptically – he might be harmless, but we’re never really sure.
While she explores, Ellie sees a procession of children wearing odd-fashioned and sinister-looking animal masks during what appears to be the burial of a pet. The sign in the area says “Pet Sematary.”
The cemetery is quite old, Jud says.
At Halloween time, Church, Ellie’s beloved cat, is killed, Jud makes the discovery and quietly calls Louis over to see, and Louis agrees to help “take care of it” later that night. Jud leads him to the chilling, foggy cemetery, where Jud has Louis bury the cat and place stones on the grave.
Rachel and Louis argue about what to tell their daughter. Rachel wants to tell her the cat ran away, but Louis doesn’t think that’s the right approach.
When they begin to tell Ellie that the cat is gone, she protests, saying he is in her closet. And so he is … or at least a version of him.
Church isn’t quite himself, it turns out. He’s mean and violent. A bewildered and terrified Louis, who has experienced some strange encounters on his own, confronts Jud about what has happened.
Could a person come back from the cemetery, too?
In addition to being unnerving, the movie does a good job of addressing grief and the desperate measures a person might take when mourning the loss of a loved one.
The cast is solid all around, with excellent work from Jeté in a role that’s particularly eerie.
Although there are some marked differences in this screenplay – especially the ominous finale – the film has nods to King’s other works, including references to Derry, Maine, and a cover of the Ramones song from the original movie.
Although it has a couple of good “Boo!” moments, it’s more likely to creep you out than make you scream in fear – like passing through a cemetery late at night.