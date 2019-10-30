“Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction 3D” made me cry.
In a good way.
This uplifting, superlative documentary is a parallel to the riveting, frightening “Sea of Shadows,” a documentary about the extinction of a beautiful sea mammal and the cartels behind it. “Sea of Shadows,” a must-see for anyone who cares about this world, its ocean and the incredible varieties of life within it, is disturbing and unsettling.
“Back from the Brink” brings a ray of hope — even joy — to the concept of restoring the delicate ecosystems that populate this amazing planet. In particular, audiences will meet three species of animals rescued from extinction.
Along the way you will meet park rangers, scientists and even hunters who work together to save endangered animals around the world.
Actress Claire Danes is the perfectly pitched narrator for the story, which includes the reemergence of California's pretty Channel Island Foxes.
Golden Eagles began to prey on the foxes until they were almost gone. That’s because the Golden Eagles moved in after American Bald Eagles were affected by DDT.
Wait until you see how the foxes are saved in the fastest recovery of a species in the history of animal conservation, after scientists create a plan to return American Bald Eagles to the island for a fantastic result (except, perhaps, for campers: It seems the little foxes love stealing campers’ socks.) “What the foxes do with the socks is still a mystery,” Danes says.
In the mountains of China’s Yunnan Province, only hunters had seen the Golden Monkey, so elusive it had not been photographed until the 1970s. The animals live at higher altitude than any other monkey on earth – often about 14,000 feet. Because of the efforts of a researcher, the monkeys are protected and celebrated.
When you go, you’ll also see the migration of the Red Crabs of Christmas Island. The species survived an infestation of Crazy Yellow Ants, which are not native to the area.
The billions of ants began to eat just about everything in sight until a tiny wasp was imported to the island.
There are breathtaking images of the hatchling crabs. It's impossible to watch the film and not be impressed by the scenes, from family sequences of the Golden Monkeys to young foxes cuddled together, the cinematographers captured.
The Nature Conservancy is a partner in this incredible film.
To explore ways to get involved and connect with nature, go to the film’s website: www.backfromthebrink.com (parents and teachers, this would be a great spot to take kids after they have seen the film.)
Problems created by humans can be solved by humans, Danes says.
What a wonderful thought. What a wonderful movie.