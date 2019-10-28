I like “Black and Blue” because it shines a spotlight on contemporary issues: Race relations, police corruption and women as law enforcement officers.
There’s a little “Running Scared” (the one with the late Paul Walker) and quite a bit of “Serpico” in this entertaining cat-and-mouse drama.
Alicia West (Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”) is former military — a war veteran who has become a police officer. As a rookie cop in New Orleans, she’s still learning the ropes of the unofficial protocol in her department.
We know right away the department is under scrutiny because of allegations of corruption.
Alicia and her partner patrol the African-American community where she grew up. When she meets people from her old neighborhood, they want little to do with her. Her career choice has alienated her from her former friends.
When she tries to befriend a little boy outside a convenience store, his mother — who recognizes Alicia but refuses to admit it —tells her to leave him alone.
Alicia gets along with her partner pretty well. When he has a “date night” arranged with his wife, he gets called to an extra shift. Alicia says she’ll take it.
She ends up with a different partner, temporarily, who tells her to remain in the squad car. She does, until she sees someone try to steal a car.
Then she emerges from the squad and hears something. With her gun drawn, she creeps toward the voices, only to see a police-involved execution take place — and her body cam captures it.
Alicia takes flight. She looks for somewhere safe to hide, but the community has turned against her, too. It seems everyone is after her, and soon she has a price on her head.
She pleads with her old friend Mouse (Tyrese Gibson, currently involved in the production of “Fast & Furious 9”) who doesn’t want to get involved.
Still, against all the odds, she’s determined to stay alive and turn in the footage from the camera.
Some of the situations are contrived, it’s true, but that doesn’t mean this actioner isn’t worthwhile. There are a couple of clever scenes — including a desperate tactic Alicia uses toward the finale — that are impressive.
Harris is an Oscar-nominated actor, and she turns in a riveting performance here. Also impressive is Gibson, who gives his skeptical character depth and makes it clear to the audience Mouse is challenged by trying to determine the right thing to do.
Also, I liked the way the film — at least for the audience in which I saw it — got people talking after the show. Take someone with you for an entertaining film that's a conversation-starter.