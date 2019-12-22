REVIEW: 'Cats' is purr-fectly dreadful

What the hellicle is a Jellicle?

This remains unanswered in the grotesque musical “Cats,” although the word is mentioned countless times in the first quarter of the movie.

I nearly succumbed to the temptation to insert feline-focused wordplay here – “purr-fectly dreadful” or “a cinematic cat-astrophe.”

But I haven’t the energy, because the movie has sapped my strength. So I simply will tell you what all the fuss is about.

The poet T. S. Eliot compiled “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” as a small collection of poetry published in 1939. The work had its beginnings in letters to his godchildren.

These poems, which I have loved since I was a child (that’s my own book there in the picture,) are the basis for the beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Cats,” which premiered in London in 1981.

Eliot writes about “Jellicle Cats” in his poems, and for years I wondered what it meant. That was before the internet revealed the truth: “Jellicle" comes from one of Eliot’s unpublished poems, "Pollicle Dogs and Jellicle Cats.""JellicleCats" - I presume uttered by a child - is a corruption of "dear little cats" and "Pollicle dogs" of "poor little dogs."