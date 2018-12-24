“Aquaman” is a smooth-sailing yarn.
The DC brand just moved up a notch or two with this solid actioner that’s also an origins tale of the superhero who does a lot more than just communicate with fish. Native Hawaiian Jason Momoa, with his Polynesian background, takes his role seriously but never takes his character seriously.
The script isn’t as comedic as something that might star Marvel’s Thor, but it has its humorous moments, particularly when Aquaman is in the midst of self-deprecating humor. There’s a great scene in a bar that doesn’t go as the setup indicates it might, and the humor is most welcome at moments like this.
Director James Wan (of “Conjuring” and “Saw” fame) keeps the characters developing and the pace non-stop for a movie that’s a lot longer than it feels.
Aquaman is Arthur Curry, the son of a lighthouse keeper and an Atlantis royal Atlanna (Nicole Kidman). Atlanna is forced to return to Atlantis and to leave behind her son and the human she loves.
Because it’s an origins movie, we see young Arthur during a really cool sequence in which he is bullied by other kids. This is beautiful in its execution, and is one of the most compelling moments in the movie.
When Aquaman grows up, he’s a tough, hard-drinking guy who doesn’t think of himself as royalty. When his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) begins a political ploy and possibly an undersea war, its up to Aquaman to thwart his plans.
Along the way, Aquaman, in a task that seems impossible, must find an ancient trident to take his rightful place in the undersea realm.
I love the allusions to the legend of King Arthur throughout.
I also liked the secondary characters, including Vulko (Willem Dafoe), Arthur’s mentor who shows the boy how to use his powers, and also Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who seeks vengeance in a quest to kill Aquaman.
Aquaman’s romantic interest is Atlantean Princess Mera (Amber Heard, “The Danish Girl.”) Their relationship, based on both bickering and mutual respect, is really fun to watch. I like the way they verbally spar with one another while trying to hide their smoldering affection.
For that matter, CGI creations that abound through every undersea sequence are worth seeing, too. I like seahorse-type steeds that some of the warriors ride, along with enough other eye-catching aquatic creatures to make any “Star Wars” cantina fan giddy with joy.
“Aquaman” is one of those entertaining popcorn movies that leaves you wanting more not only of the hero, but also of the characters around him. Dive in.