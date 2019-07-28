Because this is the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 program, I thought you might enjoy something a little, uh, out there.
I saw “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Moon” many years ago when it first was available on DVD. Now, because anyone with access to the internet can watch it, I figured I might as well share it with you all. It’s for conspiracy-theory buffs, aficionados of the outside-the-norm and documentary fans in general.
Years ago, you may recall Buzz Aldrin — yes, THAT Buzz Aldrin — publicly punched Bart Sibrel, who happens to be the director of this oddball film. This was after Sibrel shoved a Bible at Aldrin and demanded Aldrin swear on a Bible the astronaut really did walk on the moon. “You’re the one saying you walked on the moon when you didn’t,” Sibrel said. “You’re a coward, and a liar, and a thief.”
Then Aldrin slugged him.
Sibrel maintains the entire moon landing is an elaborate hoax — one that involved a great many people who agreed to keep the secret and fooled millions of people the world over.
The film starts with a lot of archival footage that shows a nation in turmoil 50 years ago. Sibrel also assembled footage that shows NASA’s failures.
The short film, which clocks in at 47 minutes, is narrated by the late British stage actress Anne Tonelson, who delivers her lines beautifully.
Sibrel’s claims include a window rigged to create the appearance of the Earth’s shape.
He also points out what he claims are discrepancies in lighting, particularly in conjunction with shadows, and points out a waving American flag in what ostensibly is an atmosphere with no wind.
Additionally, Sibrel alleges the astronauts could not have survived bands of radiation called the Van Allen Radiation Belts (there is, incidentally, an Iowa connection: James Van Allen, a physicist at the University of Iowa, discovered the radiation belts in 1958 after the launch of Explorer 1, the first U.S. satellite).
Sibrel thinks the whole production was staged in the Nevada desert. If you want to learn more about him and see him in recent interviews, they’re easy to find with a simple internet search.
In the meantime, if you want to see this movie for free — whether you want to mock it or better understand the conspiracy theorists' perspective — here it is:
Like Aldrin, you may want to serve up a knuckle sandwich to Sibrel after you’ve watched it. You may shrug Sibrel off as a kook and say, “It takes all kinds.” Or you may want to read more about conspiracy theories learn about the people who, like Sibrel, contend deception was the driving force behind the event ... whatever it was.