You know those overzealous dogs – the droolers, the biters, the ones with muddy paws?
They’re a mess, but you can’t help but love them.
Such is “A Dog’s Way Home,” a movie that’s annoying, silly, sloppy … and earnest. It's a heartfelt tribute to the way dogs love us, and how we love them, with an additional nod to the solidarity and strength of military veterans, makes it worth watching, especially for those who love canines and can forgive the film's many faults.
Charles Martin Smith, I believe, understands and loves animals. He directed the sweet “Air Bud,” “Dolphin Tale” and “Dolphin Tale 2.”
Bella (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) is born in terrible living conditions. As a puppy, she watches her mother being taken away, and grows up with the support of a stray cat, whom she considers her mother.
Medical-school students Lucas (Jonah Hauer-King) and Olivia (Alexandra Shipp, “Love, Simon”) volunteer to help animals. Lucas is concerned about his war-veteran mom Terri (Ashley Judd), who suffers from depression. After he and Olivia become acquainted with Bella, he decides she’s just the thing his mom needs.
And he’s right. Bella becomes a comical, loving companion to both Lucas and Terri. That is, until Bella’s well-being is threatened by a couple of dog-haters, including an animal control officer.
Terri and Lucas have no choice but to let the dog stay in a safer harbor provided by Olivia’s relatives who live hundreds of miles away.
Although Bella is treated kindly in her new environment, she knows she must find Lucas again. She sets off on a dangerous journey that introduces her to a variety of people and animals, including a young cougar she calls “Big Kitty,” a kindly couple and a man who lives on the fringes of society.
Time and again, Smith shows us how helpless animals are at the hands of people who both love and misjudge them.
I love the way Smith gets the dogs to “act.” He’s really good at setting up shots so that, with an ear tilt here and a soulful gaze there, we know what Bella is thinking (I think the movie would have been stronger had the narration – which becomes annoying after awhile - been omitted).
The CGI, which might have sufficed in another film, had its character not been nose-to-nose with a real animal, detracts from the film. Because Bella is played by a real dog, Big Kitty never seems authentic.
Hauer-King and Bella have an enjoyable onscreen chemistry.
You probably knew immediately, when you saw the trailer, whether this movie is for you. I think you’ll be surprised at its heartfelt messages.
I dedicate this review to Bitsy, who is waiting for me at the Rainbow Bridge.