Jason Kellerman, who has Quad-City connections, has written a clever riff on Bram Stoker’s classic tale.
His concept of contemporary horror includes social commentary and dark humor, all to good effect in “Hunter,” in which he also stars as a former cage fighter who was a success in the ring.
When we see Hunter as a homeless, confused man, we don’t know what haunts him. Has he been injured from one too many fights? Does he grapple with addiction, or does his mind wander to some other kind of demon?
He lives on the mean streets of Chicago in the winter, with the clattering of the Chicago L rushing by to aggravate his confusion and disorient him even more. He sometimes seems bewildered by his visions: Are they memories, hallucinations or something real and in-the-moment?
When he becomes hungry and desperate enough, he seeks out a homeless shelter, where he hears the food is good.
He finds himself talking to Danni (Rachel Cerda,) a counselor at a homeless shelter. Even though he’s sarcastic and even rude to her at first, he discovers that Danni is the first person with whom he can have a conversation in a long time, and he begins to calm his mind enough to track down what’s really bothering him.
Danni begins to enjoy their conversations, too. She also has an opportunity to discuss her losses and experiences while she gains an understanding of this mysterious new acquaintance.
Director David Tarleton shows us the bewilderment of Hunter’s mind with seconds-long flashbacks that involve blood and knives. The first part of the movie is puzzling – I have to admit that I didn’t care for this approach at first. But I promise you that if you stick with it, you’ll understand why Tarleton introduces us to Hunter and his world in this manner that ultimately is effective.
The film gets so many details right, in particular the character’s last name and the idea that subcultures exist in shadowy parts of urban settings.
Kellerman’s script and performance are enjoyable, especially when he gives a tongue-in-cheek darkly comic touch to the fight scenes.
You’ll also see character actor Nick Searcy (“The Shape of Water” and television’s “Justified”) as the leader of a criminal element – possibly inspired by Fagin from “Oliver Twist.”
In regard to other influences, Kellerman lists his grandparents, Bob and Peggy Rochford, East Moline, as among his. They always have supported his dream of being a filmmaker.
“We talk about films all the time,” he said. “They drove out to our Chicago Horror Film Fest showing.”
His grandfather had one word of advice when Kellerman decided to try to be an artist professionally: “Go for it, and don’t look back.”
Speaking of which: Kellerman says he’d like to see a “Hunter 2,” perhaps as part of a television series.
So would I.