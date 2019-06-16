Those who smile when they read the words “Jim Jarmusch” will appreciate this oddball movie, more for the touch of its indie director, perhaps, than the story itself.
This should not be confused, incidentally, with the 1975 TV movie of the same title “The Dead Don’t Die,” which involved gangsters and an army of the walking dead.
Bill Murray plays Cliff Robertson and Adam Driver is Ronnie Peterson, law-enforcement officers, in this tribute to old-school zombie movies, in particular to the work of the late George Romero.
Tom Waits appears as a hermit who watches the goings-on from a distance. Tilda Swinton is on hand as a woman who has a knack for swordplay, which comes in quite handy after the dead begin to reanimate.
Steve Buscemi is Farmer Miller, whom we first see wearing a “Make America White Again” while he chats in a diner with a fellow resident played by Danny Glover.
Pop-culture references abound throughout. The tale is set in Centerville, which is the fictional setting of Frank Zappa "200 Motels" film.
The pace, at first, is slow in both the movie and Centerville itself. Several characters note a change in the environment - it’s staying light outside for an unusually long time.
Then gruesomely slain bodies begin to turn up about the same time some newcomers (Selena Gomez is among them) show up at a motel.
Some residents wonder whether the deaths are the work of wild animals, while others - including a bright young man in a juvenile-detention facility - instantly recognize that zombies are afoot. This is because fracking in the polar ice caps has thrown the earth off its rotational axis.
Of course, as in most zombie movies, potential victims have to “kill the head” of each zombie. The zombies themselves aren’t necessarily staggering around for brains; rather, they long to return for whatever it is they enjoyed when they were alive (Jarmusch veteran Iggy Pop, for example, is a zombie who seeks coffee.)
Much of the what occurs connects to singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, who has earned a cult following with his alt-country tunes and a Grammy Award for his album “A Sailor’s Guide to the Earth.” Simpson, who has appeared in the Quad-Cities, wrote and performed the song “The Dead Don’t Die” especially for the film. The tune is one of the stars, because it’s not only heard more than once but also it’s a topic of conversation among the characters: When it comes on the radio, Cliff says it sounds familiar. “It’s the theme,” Ronnie says in this script that often references itself.
To say this is weird is an understatement. Wait until you see what happens to Swinton’s character.
If you’re a Jarmusch fan, you’ll probably enjoy it. If not, you might want to wait for the next studio zombie movie to come lurching onto the big screen
.