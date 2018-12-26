REVIEW: 'Mary Queen of Scots' may not be historically accurate, but it's a well-acted drama
I’m not sure how accurate "Mary Queen of Scots" is. I do know historians are taking it to task for depicting a meeting between two monarchs that never happened.
Still, the framework of the historical drama is based on the relationship between Queen Mary of Scotland and Queen Elizabeth I of England and Ireland.
Set in 1569, it stars Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird") in the titular role and Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya") as Elizabeth.
As the show begins, Mary Stuart, a young widow mourning the death of her French husband, returns from France to take her throne in Scotland. A Catholic, Mary reinstates the free practice of religion within the country.
Elizabeth, on the other hand, is Protestant. In Scotland, the Protestant cleric John Knox (David Tennant, television’s “Dr. Who”) lectures against Mary.
At first, the two monarchs have a friendly relationship. But eventually their courts divide them so deeply and bitterly that war is waged.
Causing further contention is that Elizabeth most likely will never bear a child. Mary, conversely, is younger and able to give birth. The power will go to the woman with the first heir.
Max Richter’s score is one of the finest of the year – it is absolutely gorgeous, and enhances the lushness of the costumes and the landscapes.
Ronan and Robbie are both sympathetic, interesting characters. Of the two, Ronan’s Mary is the most level-headed, but toward the end we see her do all but panic when she realizes her life – and the life of her child – may be at stake.
Robert Dudley is played by Joe Alwyn, who also is in the period piece “The Favourite,” making it difficult to tell the two movies apart (“The Favourite” is not in Quad-City theaters yet.) He is Elizabeth’s lover, but is not the right fit to be Elizabeth’s husband. So he seeks Mary’s company.
The film is overly long. It isn’t necessary to stretch a movie past a two-hour running time to make it solid. Although there are a few moments of action, this is dialogue-driven, and slogs a bit here and there.
The performances are wonderful from the two leads, which isn’t surprising considering the powerful performances they have delivered in other films.
I enjoyed the power plays between the two queens and those around them. But I didn’t go to the movie expecting historical accuracy.
I imagine people who want authenticity would be better served with another choice. If you want to see well-acted drama, complete with lovely costumes and backgrounds, then the fictionalization is nothing to lose your head over.