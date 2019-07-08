Here’s a solid thriller about two women, trapped together, who don’t know whether they can trust each other.
“Shelter” was written and directed by directed by Eran Riklis, who also helmed “The Lemon Tree,” which was part of a previous film series. It’s based on “The Link,” Shulamit Hareven’s short story, and is set mostly in a Mossad safe house in Hamburg, Germany.
Naomi (Neta Riskin) is a former Mossad agent, who hasn’t gone on an assignment for about two years. Her former boss (Lior Ashkenazi) coaxes her back to work so she can guard a Monda (Golshifteh Farahani,) a Lebanese woman who is an informer.
Her boss tells Naomi, who still is in mourning after the death of her husband, this is an easy assignment: For two weeks, she will watch over Mona while Mona recovers from plastic surgery that will give her a new appearance. In the meantime, Naomi dons a pair of glasses and a Christian cross to assume her new identity.
Bit by bit, the two women begin to talk and reveal aspects of their private lives that lead them to understand and relate to each other. As a tentative friendship forms, Mona is being hunted by a group of terrorists determined not to let her escape the apartment alive.
At first, neither woman cares for the other. Mona almost expects Noami to be her servant, but Naomi makes it understood that she has a job to do, and Mona has rules to follow.
There’s a lot to like about the way the story unfolds. Part of it is a mystery: Is someone watching Mona and Naomi, and if so, who is it? Also, the way the women relate to each other, despite their differences, becomes a broader example of the human condition. We may think others are unlike us, but we share similar hopes involving children and disappointments in past romantic relationships.
While Mona’s face begins to heal, the pace of the espionage aspect of the film quickens.
The setting is great for a buildup of tension. The apartment building has a winding staircase, and the people outside — from a neighbor who appears across the way to a man who runs a newsstand ¯ all are possible spies.
There are a couple of twists at the end that I really enjoyed. Also, it’s nice to see women in the role of spies in a thriller that’s also a study of friendship.
Mostly in English, with subtitles.