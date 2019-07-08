The end of a career for social justice activist Rabbi Henry Jay Karp is in sight as he will …

The Israeli Film Series

The Israeli Film Series is presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities:

“Shelter,” 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Mossad agent Naomi is called back from sick leave and assigned to a "babysitting" job. Under a new identity, she heads to Germany to protect Mona, a beautiful Lebanese informant, whom special agents have pulled from her country and hidden in a Hamburg safe house while she recovers from plastic surgery. Naomi soon learns that Mona is very close to a top Hezbollah leader, a man she betrayed and who is dead-set on exacting revenge. During the two weeks they spend together, an unexpected bond forms between the two women, forged from shared risks and a deep understanding of loss. But in this high-stakes game of deception, questions of fate may be out of their control.

Running time: 93 minutes.

In English, German, Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles.

“Above and Beyond,” 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21

In 1948, a group of World War II pilots volunteered to fight for Israel in the War of Independence. This documentary tells the story of the members of "Machal" - volunteers from abroad -- a ragtag band of brothers that not only turned the tide of the war, preventing the possible annihilation of Israel at the very moment of its birth, but also laid the groundwork for the Israeli Air Force.

Running time: 90 minutes. In English.

Tickets will be available at the door. Adults, $7; seniors (60-plus) and military, $6; students, free. All films, which will be shown at 4 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, have adult content and have won many awards. For more information, call 309-793-1300.