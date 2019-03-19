This dog-cumentary is super-fun.
“Superpower Dogs” has some enjoyable bits of science to offer. But it’s also “Awwww!”-inspiring – just the thing for dog lovers of all ages and kids who will love the hero dogs depicted here.
The first image you see is Captain America, so it should come as no surprise that Chris Evans, who plays the role in the Marvel films, is the narrator. Although this isn’t mentioned in the film, Evans in real life adopted a dog from a shelter during a shoot. You can watch the moment the two first met here: https://www.thedodo.com/close-to-home/chris-evans-meeting-rescue-dog-dodger-video
Evans’ enthusiasm for canines is evident throughout the movie, with his sincere delivery while he talks about six working dogs in four different countries and with various responsibilities.
We meet Halo, a Dutch Shepherd who is the runt of her litter. Her trainer, Cat, (seriously) tests the puppies for focus when they are very young. She seeks a dog able to focus on a toy regardless of what distractions go on in the environment.
Halo eventually becomes a trainee for Florida Task Force One, and undergoes rigorous instruction to become a rescue dog who can find survivors trapped in rubble after natural disasters.
Henry, a rescue dog in British Columbia, helps find skiers buried in avalanches. We see Henry, looking stalwart and smart, with his handler, and we also see him hoisted from a helicopter.
Ricochet, a Golden Retriever, is a therapy dog who helps children and soldiers overcome anxiety and PTSD. This segment is touching, because you can see Ricochet help calm a soldier when she senses his emotional turmoil, and also help a child overcome his fears.
Reef, a Newfoundland lifeguard, lives in Italy, and is shown during a life-saving exercise with Ennio Morricone’s “The Ecstasy of Gold” giving extra triumph to this segment.
My favorite piece is set in Kenya, where bloodhounds Tipper and Tony, using their incredible sense of smell, work to protect endangered species in a wildlife sanctuary and keep them safe from poachers.
It’s not all adventure, because there are bits of science sprinkled throughout to help viewers understand how these dogs can perform remarkable tasks.
Director and screenwriter Daniel Ferguson uses a comic-book-style font to enhance the feel of a superhero movie. And just as the film begins to wrap up, we come face-to-face with Evans himself, who obviously is having just as good a time as the audience.
Stay through the credits to see even more dogs, with a dachshund bringing up the rear in the last second.
I can’t imagine why you wouldn’t want to take your family to this well-told tale.