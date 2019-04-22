In the meantime, while millions of viewers already have packed auditoriums with early ticket sales before the opening of the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” here’s that film’s polar opposite.
“Teen Spirit” is a “little” movie, a character study of a teenage girl who lives on the Isle of Wight. Violet is played by the remarkable Elle Fanning, who at the age of 21 already is a respected performer in such films as “Neon Demon” and “Super 8.”
She’s also one heckuva singer, as you’ll see here in a kind of Cinderella story that’s enjoyable because it’s so well-told. It features so much good music you might even consider it to be a musical of a sort.
Violet lives with her mother, Marla (Agnieszka Grochowska, “Child 44”). Violet, who goes to school and works part-time as a waitress, has the heart of a singer.
Her mother tells her that choir should be enough for her to use her voice, but behind closed doors Violet dances to “Just a Girl” by No Doubt or, unbeknownst to her mother, performs “I Was a Fool” by Tegan and Sara.
One night, she is approached by a creepy, hard-drinking older fellow named Vlad (Zlatko Buric, “Pusher.”) At first she passes on his offer of a ride home, but finally accepts to stay safe.
When representatives for the televised “Teen Spirit” singing competition come to town, Violet longs to try out but her mother will not allow it. Still, Violet makes it through the first round, using Vlad as her “manager.”
Although at first it seems as though Vlad is ill-suited for the job, he knows more than Violet thinks he does, and begins to give Violet solid advice while she endures the nerve-wracking tryout process, complete with decisions about wardrobe choices, the possibility of romantic involvement and interest from a music professional (a marvelous Rebecca Hall) who offers Violet a record deal.
Screenwriter/director Max Minghella is an actor, recognizable from television’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” He has directed music videos before, and that serves him well in this movie that’s a sort of elongated music video much of the time
Fanning is a wonder. You can watch her character grow while she changes her hair, he posture and her attitude. She makes all kinds of choices, some as the result of immaturity, that contribute to the way her character grows.
Her rendition of Sigrid’s “Don’t Kill My Vibe” is one of the highlights of the final part of the film.
You’ll enjoy this movie about an ordinary girl in extraordinary circumstances, and music fans will appreciate the variety of tunes.