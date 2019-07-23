This is the year of “disturbing.”
It seems 2019 has a higher creepiness quotient than many other years. Of course there are the solid horror flicks such as “Annabelle Comes Home” and “Pet Sematary,” with situations and characters with which audiences are familiar.
But this year also has offered up a bevy of movies that are, well, different, that get into your head and stay there, such as “Us,” “Brightburn” and “Midsommar.” “The Art of Self-Defense” is among these offbeat flicks.
What starts out as a dark comedy transitions into a thriller about confidence, masculinity and trust. It is violent, sometimes shocking and always smart.
Th nervous, soft-spoken Casey Davies (Jesse Eisenberg) lives every day in fear. He’s a wreck, although he tries to live quietly with his dachshund, going to work and just getting through the days.
Now he has become the victim of a mugging so severe it sends him to the hospital, and his fears almost paralyze him: He can’t even bring himself to walk to the store for dog food after dark.
Casey considers buying a gun. "I want to be what intimidates me," he says when he goes to a karate dojo.
During classes, Sensei (Alessandro Nivola, “You Were Never Really Here”) constantly shares his philosophy of what makes a masculine, powerful man. Bit by bit, Sensei’s teachings seep into every moment of Casey’s life, until at least Casey unravels a mystery and realizes he has signed up for a lot more than karate lessons.
Eisenberg, with this quavering voice and slightly stooped posture, was born to play this role, which develops along with a mystery that only he can solve. Nivola is terrific as the weird but seemingly logical instructor who insists that Casey start listening to heavy-metal music and learn a new language that will make him sound tough.
Imogen Poots (“Green Room”) is wonderfully intense as the only woman student.
There’s a little bit of “Fight Club” in the film’s DNA. One is every bit as creepy as the other but in a different way.
Part of what’s unsettling about this film is its questionable era – many signs point to the 1990s, but we never can be sure exactly what time period is unfolding before us. Also, the characters speak as though they are robots reading their lines – this gives the entire proceeding an eerie feel.
Make no mistake: Despite its edgy humor, this is rough going, with grisly violence that makes it unsuitable for children.
It makes an art out of making you feel unsettled.