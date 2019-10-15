The trifecta of special effects I enjoyed during “Gemini Man” brought it to above-average for me.
Here’s what I did:
- Wore 3D glasses, which enhanced just about every scene, especially the action sequences, which made me flinch a time or two.
- Sat in a D-Box seat, which moves along with the action on the screen.
- Watched the HFR (high frame rate) version. HFR relates to content filmed at a higher frame rate than the standard 24-frames-per-second in most films. It provides incredible depth of field (the only other movie I had seen in HFR was “The Hobbit,” and I remember thinking how wonderful the experience was then.)
Without the extra bells and whistles, even with the deft direction of Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain” and “Life of Pi”) this would have been an average — at best — action/espionage movie in a science-fiction setting.
There’s another extra that makes this movie interesting. I don’t do spoilers, but you already know this if you’ve seen the trailer.
Will Smith plays Henry Brogan, 51, a talented assassin. The world-weary sniper is the best the Defense Intelligence Agency has.
But his new target seems to know his every move. Eventually. When Henry comes face-to-face with his prey, he is astonished: The other, younger man, Junior, looks just like him.
The idea of de-aging performers isn’t new. But it’s particularly effective and realistic here. The computer-enhanced look, along with Smith’s voice and attitude of a much younger man, complete the illusion.
You have free articles remaining.
Then there’s the action. There are some stunts and chase sequences worthy of a “Mission: Impossible” film, especially when Henry and Junior are racing around on motorcycles. The high-frame rate gives the scenes more clarity and depth for added fun.
Lee sprinkles lots of bold colors throughout the street scenes that make them even more eye-catching.
By this time, you may be wondering about the story. Well … if you’ve seen many science-fiction movies, this probably won’t be in your top 10.
Still, Smith, as always, is interesting to watch. He gives both his characters depth, and they have a surprisingly touching exchange in a couple of scenes. I wish their relationship had been explored a little more because it’s thought-provoking. It begs the question “What would you tell your younger self if you had the chance?”
Don’t go for the story, which sometimes is inserted amid the entertaining action. Go for the special effects, whether they are onscreen or in your chair.
You can immerse yourself in this movie like you can few other films. Sometimes, the bells and whistles are worth it.