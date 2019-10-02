If “Itzhak” was the most joyful film in this series, “The Fig Tree” is the most grim.
Ethiopian-Israeli writer-director Aäläm-Wärqe Davidian sets the film in Ethiopia in the 1980s, based on Davidian’s real-life experiences.
It provides a glimpse at what Jews faced during the civil war of that time.
The story, which really is a love story with several other threads, focuses on teenager Mina (Betalehem Asmamawe), a Jewish girl who lives with her grandmother and her brother on the outskirts of Addis Ababa. Her brother, who has lost an arm during his army service, could still be forced back into the war.
The siblings’ mother escaped to Israel in 1984, but has little contact with the family.
Mina’s grandmother (Weyenshiet Belachew) has concocted a fragile plan to set the family’s journey to Israel. Mina doesn’t want to leave behind Eli (Yohanes Muse), her Christian boyfriend.
Mina and her grandmother create a plan to pass off Eli and his mother as Jews so they, too, can leave the country.
All of them live in poverty, and all live in fear of the soldier squads that come through neighborhoods and schools, kidnapping the boys as soldiers.
The war threatens everyone in their neighborhood, Jews and Christians alike, just as poverty grinds them all down. When the squads of soldiers ride by their homes and schools to take the boys to the army, everyone hides.
In an especially compelling scene, Mina and Eli find a soldier who has tried to kill himself near the tree where the two young people meet regularly. The rescue has results that are heart-wrenching to watch.
The lovely Asmamawe is a natural performer, and shares an authentic chemistry with her love interest. The cinematography is wonderful, from the ghastly sight of the dying soldier and people being brutally rounded up to gorgeous colors and outdoor environments.
Davidian depicts a war that is destructive for every person, regardless of age, gender or religion.
The destruction of innocence is tough to watch. But this gripping, thought-provoking drama is worth it.