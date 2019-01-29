A clever nod to the King Arthur legend, “The Kid Who Would Be King” is a British movie made just for kids that adults are sure to enjoy, too.
It’s kind of old-school in its approach, and it has that knowledge about children’s behavior and wisdom that we’ve seen in Spielberg movies.
The first thing I thought of was “Hey! This reminds of 'Attack the Block.'" No wonder. Both movies were written and directed by Joe Cornish, who once again uses restrained — at least by American standards — CGI in his approach to creatures in this movie.
I love the way this film begins with a grim atmosphere of doom all around, in the world at large and in the community where our hero lives with his single mom.
Alex (Louis Ashbourne Serkis, son of the wonderful actor Andy Serkis), is a kid who constantly is bullied at Dungate Academy in England. When he tries to stand up for his best friend Bedders (delightful newcomer Dean Chaumoo), not only does Alex receive a reprimand, but he also finds himself even more tormented by the bullies Lance (Tom Taylor) and Kaye (Rhianna Dorris).
One night, with his pursuers giving chase, Alex runs into a construction zone and falls. The bullies, afraid that he might be injured, flee. Alex sees an old sword in a stone, and he easily removes it — and presto! He has sealed his fate as the Once and Future King.
Soon the school welcomes an oddball kid who says his name is Merton. He is, of course, Merlin (Angus Imrie as a young man, Patrick Stewart as the older wizard), who has arrived to help Alex take on the powerful sorceress Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson), who was awakened when Alex claimed the sword.
Only Alex and his friends can stop Morgana from unleashing her evil on the world before the solar eclipse occurs.
This is one smart script. I love the way that Cornish makes the point that evil turns people against each other, and that sometimes the most terrible demons aren’t ghosts and witches but challenges with which adults must grapple. And it’s great to hear his spin about telling the truth, and why it’s so important, especially when it isn’t easy to share.
I can’t imagine why you wouldn’t take your family to this fun, intelligent film, with its creepy ghosts and such that conjure up just the right intensity of scares that kids will appreciate. And just think: You might conjure up some family time in reading the stories of King Arthur and his knights together.
I can’t imagine a happier ending for any family film.