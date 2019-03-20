This is the kind of movie that makes you cry at the end.
Or it did me, anyway. “The Last Suit” is a beautiful film written and directed by Pablo Solarz about aging, friendship and the past that has a sense of humor and a compelling central character.
Abraham Bursztein (Miguel Angel Sola) is 88, a Polish immigrant who has spent most of his life in Argentina. The movie opens in his home the day his daughters send him to a retirement center and, most likely, an appointment with a doctor to amputate Abraham’s leg.
We learn a lot about Abraham, who has a conversation with his smart, manipulative little granddaughter, in the loving way he scolds and admires her.
He tells his family he wants one more night in his house. Then he packs a bag, takes along a suit, and heads to a travel agency to buy a trip to Lodz, Poland. There he will seek an old friend, Piotrek, who rescued him when Abraham escaped a death camp.
Seventy years ago, Abraham promised he would return to see his friend. Now he finally sets out to keep his word.
Sola is such a wonderful actor. At every step of his journey, his determination is reflected in every argument and conversation he has with those around him. Abraham isn’t particularly likeable, but Sola makes him watchable at every moment. To say he is stubborn is an understatement. He’s not always nice to helpful strangers, and quite often gets in his own way.
He may be exasperating, but he’s always interesting. He ends up broke at one point, and stops in Madrid to see his estranged daughter. He also makes the acquaintance of an exotic woman (Angela Molina) who runs a hotel.
Abraham has vowed never to set foot in Germany because of what happened to him in the past. He is befriended by a German anthropologist (Julia Beerhold) who makes a grand, respectful gesture to help him in his quest.
The cinematography by Juan Carlos Gomez enriches every environment with a painterly palette, particularly oranges and blues that make every scene eye-catching.
Though flashbacks or visions – one of which is particularly compelling when Abraham travels on a train – we understand more and more about this seemingly cranky man and what has shaped his character.
Take a friend … and take some tissues.