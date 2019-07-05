I’ve never seen an audience burst into applause because of a mid-credits scene. That is, until “Spider-Man: Far From Home” reintroduces a character who’s welcome indeed.
People sat forward in their seats at this moment. So did I, and I joined in the applause and cheers.
Oh, yeah, and the movie that precedes it is really good, too. There’s a lot of depth to this script that could be considered, in a sense, a sequel to “Avengers: Endgame.”
It takes place after that blockbuster when Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his classmates travel to Europe for a school trip. Peter makes the mistake of ignoring calls from Nicky Fury (Samuel L. Jackson, of course.)
Monstrous creatures are popping up here and there. Peter, who doesn’t want to blow his cover as Spider-Man, watches a new superhero emerge. From another universe comes Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal in a wonderfully intense performance) with a delightfully steampunk appearance.
He becomes Peter’s confidante, understanding how Peter wants to live a normal life and woo the girl he adores, MJ (Zendaya, “The Greatest Showman”) but he realizes he has other, bigger responsibilities, too.
Mysterio’s connection to Spider-Man’s past, and within the Marvel Comics Universe, is clever and quite the reveal. “It’s easy to fool people when they’re already fooling themselves,” Mysterio says.
In addition to the development of a couple of (for me, anyway) unexpected romances, there are so many enjoyable details and Easter eggs for fans I know I missed some along the way.
- The giant check from Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) is from Synchrony Bank, from which, not surprisingly, you actually can get real Marvel credit cards.
- You have to look really closely and really quickly to see it, but that same check is signed by Pepper Potts.
- Before Peter takes off on his class trip, he packs a suitcase with the initial BFP on it. The luggage obviously belonged to Peter’s late uncle, Benjamin Franklin Parker.
- In a scene on the plane, one of the films passengers can watch is “Finding Wakanda,” a nod to “Black Panther.”
- Another endearing aspect of the movie endearing is its focus on everyday teen situations, from rivalry to new love -- one of my favorite sub-plots involves a romance that springs up quickly and hilariously. There’s a scene toward the end staged like - and could be a homage to - an ensemble shot of “Stranger Things.”
Holland is a terrific Spidey, providing even more depth to an already-multi-faceted character who has a lot on his plate. Even during his character’s happier moments, Holland seems to be hiding darker issues of loss, indecision and uncertainty with which Spider-Man always grapples.
In the meantime, you’ll have a terrific time anticipating which Spider-Man and universe awaits.