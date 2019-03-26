J.C. Chandor’s “Triple Frontier” is a solid heist movie with an ensemble of top-notch actors as soldiers who must depend on what they’ve learned from battle to survive a different kind of war.
Chandor (“A Most Violent Year”) and Mark Boal (“Zero Dark Thirty”) wrote the script about military veterans involved in a dangerous quest for a fortune.
Oscar Isaac is Santiago “Pope” Garcia, formerly with a special-forces troop and now working with the Mexican police.
Pope assembles a team to steal millions from a crime lord in the Brazilian jungle. Among them is motivational speaker William “Ironhead” Miller (Charlie Hunnam, “The Lost City of Z”) and William’s brother Ben (Garrett Hedlund, “Unbroken”), a mixed-martial arts fighter.
Rounding out the team is pilot is Francisco “Catfish” Morales (Pedro Pascal, “The Equalizer 2”), whose pilot’s license is suspended.
Tom “Redfly” Davis (Ben Affleck) hasn’t done well after the military. He’s divorced and in debt, and he has a daughter to support.
It takes the team a while to figure out how they’ll get into the house where the loot is stashed. To do so, they must enlist the help of Pope’s girlfriend (Adria Arjona, “Pacific Rim: Uprising”) to make it in the cartel compound.
“You guys need to own the fact that we do not have the flag on our shoulders. You cannot go back to your normal life after tonight,” Redfly says.
“You’ve been shot five times for your country, and you can’t even afford to send your kids to college,” says Pope.
I like the movie partly because it’s more of a morality tale than it is an action flick, although it has some good action sequences. It has more in common with “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” than you might expect from a contemporary film.
There’s not a bad performance in the bunch. Although there isn’t a lot of time to devote to in-depth character development, we do get to know each man by his reactions to pressure and to the others in the team. Each man has his own definition of responsibility and loyalty.
Logistics are an interesting part of the plot. Even if the crew can get past security and actually get their hands on the cash, it will be a heavy burden. How will they remove it from the jungle?
The soundtrack is really engaging, with the likes of Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War” to Creedence Clearwater Revival and Metallica.
If you like war movies or crime films, you’re sure to enjoy this hybrid that’s a little bit of both.