Let me take you on a journey that will take you out of yourself and even out of this world for a little while.
Admission is free. All you need is internet access. If you don’t have your own, please go to a library. Maybe you can visit friends or family members, and you can watch it and marvel together. Teachers, here's a great journey to make with your classes.
A long, long time ago, in our very own galaxy, an image of our Earth first was captured. It was during the December 1968 mission of Apollo 8, which launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida.
On board were three astronauts: Frank Borman, Bill Anders and James Lovell, the first people to fly out of our planet’s orbit. Their mission was to orbit the moon to test whether an actual moon landing could be successful.
Part of the mission was to take pictures of the surface of the moon, which made sense. At the time, the “space race” with the Soviet Union was on.
I remember this year quite well, partly because the turbulence of the era scared me:
• On April 4, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
• On June 5, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated.
• The Vietnam War continued to divide the country.
• The Zodiac Killer began a reign of terror in northern California.
In my mind, there seemed to be unrest everywhere. At least I would always have the music of The Beatles, who released their White album that year, to comfort me, I thought.
For a little while, though, we came together as a world. The movie is the story of the photo that brought sharply into focus that we share this planet.
When the crew emerged from the dark side of the moon, they were the first to see an “Earth rise.”
The gorgeous color shot of the blue world against the blackness of space will forever be known as “Earthrise” or “The Blue Marble.”
The photo went, well, global, if you will, in newspapers, magazines and posters. It has become one of the most well-known photographs ever taken.
In this half-hour film, you’ll hear the astronauts discuss what it was like to look back at their home with a sense of wonder in the iconic image.
Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee directs with a gentle hand, letting the astronauts relive their emotions so that we can experience that awe with them.
“At least for an instant in history, I believe people looked at themselves as citizens of the world,” one says.
“I believe all three of us had an emotional reaction to seeing the earth,” another says.
I certainly did, now even more than I did then. I hope you do, too, whether you remember when this photo was taken or whether it’s the first time you learn about it.
Ready? Three … two … one.