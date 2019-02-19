You can’t help but fall in love with “Isn’t It Romantic?”
Down to its very camera angles and finale, this movie simultaneously satirizes and pays homage to the genre of romantic comedies with a smart script and brilliant direction – right down to familiar-looking camera angles - that give its audience credit for being discerning viewers.
When she was a child, Natalie’s mom told her that romance is “not for girls like us” while they watch “Pretty Woman” on television.
Later Natalie (played as an adult by Rebel Wilson, “Pitch Perfect”) is a Manhattan architect with great talent but who lacks confidence. Other members of the staff order her around as though she is a clerk, and she acts as a subordinate, taking on mundane tasks no one else wants to do.
Blake (Liam Hemsworth, "The Hunger Games") presumes her coffee is meant for him and otherwise treats her with contempt. A sweet-natured coworker named Josh (Adam DeVine, who also was among the “Pitch Perfect” ensemble) takes an interest in her but she doesn’t consider romance with him might be a possibility.
Natalie and a coworker argue about the merits of romantic comedies, with Natalie sneering at them.
When Natalie ends up being mugged in the subway, she crashes into a pole and regains consciousness in a romantic comedy – one that, like this one, is rated “PG-13.”
Amy awakes in full makeup – notice her gorgeous eyelashes – and discovers that New York somehow has transformed into a sweet-smelling environment full of color, flowers and lovely pastels.
In this universe, or whatever you want to call it, Blake can’t take his eyes off her. She is so alarmed she runs to her apartment and finds therein a beautiful wardrobe and a new gay best friend (Brandon Scott Jones, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) who seems to appear out of nowhere.
In this world, her assistant Whitney (Betty Gilpin, “True Story”) is her witchy boss. And Josh has a meet-cute with a stunning “yoga ambassador” (Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Baywatch”) that makes Natalie jealous.
How does she remove herself from this bizarre world with a narrator and dance numbers? The answer, of course, is all part of the fun.
This is one funny, clever film. Wilson carries it beautifully, with bravado and charm, whether she’s dancing through a fantastic karaoke scene or trying to get past her own “PG-13” rating.
This all is set to one of the greatest soundtracks you’ll ever enjoy. It includes the delicious Donna Lewis 1996 tune “I Love You Always Forever,” not so incidentally.
It’s a wonderful Valentine of a movie that will entertain long past February.