“Zombieland: Double Tap” certainly has its moments before it ends in a mess.
The old adage “The sequel is seldom equal” certainly applies to this film, a serviceable movie but a lesser story than the original.
Right away, we’re reminded of what this movie is about with a clever introduction involving the “Columbia Pictures” lady with the torch, who fights off a couple of zombies. Then the bloodshed begins, with our heroes Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson,) Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg,) his girlfriend Wichita (Emma Stone) and her little sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) dispatching zombies right and left. “Double tap,” incidentally, is the theory that you always should shoot a zombie twice to ensure it’s really dead.
The little group holes up in the White House, and has a field day with what’s available and a portrait of Lincoln.
Columbus’s heart breaks when the two sisters take off. When Columbus and Tallahassee explore the remains of a mall, they make the acquaintance of Madison (Zoey Deutch), a ditzy sort who has survived by mostly living in a refrigerator.
Madison gets on Tallahassee’s last nerve, but she and Columbus become a couple anyway.
Tallahassee remains the tough guy, while Columbus remains the thoughtful rule-maker. Neither knows how to react when Wichita returns and becomes angry with Columbus for choosing another partner so quickly.
Wichita needs help. It seems that Little Rock has taken off with a peace-nik pot-head called Berkeley (Avan Jogia) who plays the guitar. The two men and two women take off in pursuit of Little Rock, and upon their journey encounter Nevada (Rosario Dawson.)
You have free articles remaining.
She and Tallahassee have eyes for each other, but he leaves with the rest of the troupe to head to a spot called Babylon, where no guns are allowed and everyone lives in peace and harmony with an enclosure.
I like that the zombies have been categorized, with the most dim-witted referred to as Homers and the smarter ones as Hawkings.
The performers all are appealing and the additions of Madison and Nevada provide some energy.
But the final act seems hastily thrown together, with one character who acquiesces about something that character never would have agreed upon. It goes downhill from there in a loud, chaotic finale that did not leave me wanting more.
For those Bill Murray fans out there, a cameo is inserted into the credits. It also includes Al Roker in a scene that’s strange even for a zombie movie.
It ends on a note that indicates there may be a sequel. It would be better for these zombies to rest in peace. Or pieces.