What a wonderful tribute to a timeless comedy duo — and what a great showcase for the talent of Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly, who star respectively as Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.
This is based on the real story of the comic legends in their waning years as performers.
The film opens in 1937 when the two are at the top of their game, adored by millions the world over. Laurel, whose contract is almost up, wants Hardy to renegotiate alongside him, and leave the Hal Roach Studios. But Hardy refuses to do it. He needs money for alimony payments and gambling debts.
The film swings forward into 1953, when the two have pretty much been replaced by Abbott and Costello. Now Laurel and Hardy are touring Europe in small theaters in hopes of raising enough money to do a comeback movie based on “Robin Hood.”
Through their bickering, during which some hurtful words and actions are exchanged, they continue to perform a sort of “greatest hits” for their audiences. They also come to realize just how much they mean to each other as they face the passage of time, especially aging, together.
Jeff Pope (who also wrote “Philomena,” in which Coogan starred) plays fast and loose with time elements, but he creates a pitch-perfect character study of the two men.
Reilly simply becomes Hardy. The physical resemblance, with some well-placed prosthetics and Reilly’s terrific performance, is uncanny. This is arguably his best performance.
Coogan, likewise, channels Laurel with every movement.
My favorite part includes their beloved saloon dance from “Way Out West.” I found the actual clip easily on YouTube, and watched it immediately after screening the movie.
It’s magnificent — and so is the original sequence, for that matter. I’m not going to tell you how many times I watched the original bit, marveling at the perfect timing and athleticism (seriously — watch it for yourself) it required.
Coogan and Reilly are up to the challenge in this scene and all the rest.
There are nods that fans of Laurel & Hardy will appreciate, including a scene in a subway station that’s a nod to “The Music Box,” in which they haul a piano upstairs.
This is an unusual film in that it’s aimed toward adults, but carries the gentle “PG” rating that many children’s films do. It never stoops to truly foul language or vulgarity, and that’s a worthy tribute to Laurel & Hardy in itself.
You don’t have to be a Laurel & Hardy fan to enjoy this. Once you see, though, it might make a convert out of you. I never appreciated this team until I saw this film about them. Now I can say I’m almost cuckoo for them.