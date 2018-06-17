You’re it!
Now it’s your turn to see “Tag,” a grownups-only romp with some hearty laughs and a bunch of characters that are pretty much likeable, everyday guys.
The movie is based on the real-life story – which is a lot less frantic and a whole lot more good-natured – of a game of tag that continued for 30 years. Russell Adams wrote an article about it in 2013 in the Wall Street Journal.
The fictional version, which is a lot more raunchy than the real deal, has its core the George Bernard Shaw quote: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”
The game can be played only in May of each year. In this particular year, Hoagie (Ed Helms) tells his friends that fitness trainer Jerry (Jeremy Renner) will retire from the game because he’s getting married. Jerry is a legend: He never has been tagged because he’s so agile and aware.
The action stars when Hoagie, who is a successful veterinarian, applies and gets a job as a janitor just so that he can tag Bob (Jon Hamm) who works in insurance.
The other characters include Hoagie’s intense and competitive wife (Isla Fisher), Jack Johnson as the ever-stoned Chilli and Hannibal Buress as the contemplative Kevin.
When the troupe of friends arrives in its quest to finally make Jerry “It,” they finally meet Susan (Leslie Bibb), Jerry's fiancée, who knows all about the competition. They agree to follow certain guidelines for the wedding weekend, including a taboo on tagging during the ceremony itself.
Jerry has his own plans to thwart being tagged. Among them is the presence of Rashida Jones as a woman with whom both Bob and Chilli have been enamored for quite some time. Her appearance throws both men off their game and creates tension between them.
Each chase involves clever tactics and ruses. I particularly enjoyed the scene in which the players break in to Jerry’s house, only to be crossed and double-crossed. In another sequence, one of the players dresses up like an elderly woman only to have his accessories turned on him by the quick-thinking Jerry.
Renner, incidentally, steals every scene he’s in because of his dexterity that’s entertaining in itself. It’s no surprise that he injured himself while doing the stunt work for the film.
This is slapstick, adults-only humor put to good use. A documentary would be a good idea, too, judging by some clips of the real-life players at the very end.