Here’s further proof that Jessica Rothe is one of the most talented young actresses around.
And even more proof that every movie doesn’t need a big-name director or cast to be memorable.
“Tater Tot & Patton,” a quiet character study of two lost people thrown together, is a smart movie that lingers on little moments and its environments: Cattle grazing. A South Dakota field in the wind. That makes its characters and situations all the more realistic.
Rothe plays Andie, aka Tater Tot, who decides to go visit her aunt instead of going to rehab.
Bates Wilder plays Andie’s beer-swilling Uncle Erwin, who explains to Andie that her aunt is away at the moment. Now the two of them are stuck out at the isolated farmhouse.
Erwin remembers Andie as a little girl the family called “Tater Tot.”
Andie is bored and restless out in the country. Erwin, who starts his days with a beer before he goes out to tend a herd of cattle, keeps drinking and grousing. Both are headstrong and resent each other’s presence almost immediately.
Writer/director Andrew Kightlinger understands the human condition and how it’s affected by substance abuse. Although neither of these characters is likable at first, they become sympathetic when we realize what’s at the root of their troubles: Substance abuse has touched their lives in different ways.
Rothe is the star of the “Happy Death Day” comedy/horror films, and she’s terrific in them. She’s wonderful here, too, as a girl with some sort of a past she’s reluctant to share.
Wilder, in the other lead role, is believable and familiar as the kind of guy each viewer probably knows: He lives his life in a little bubble of routine and alcohol, and doesn’t quite know how to handle Andie’s arrival.
He’s a wonderful actor, and has been around in mostly small roles for quite some time. I hope this powerful leading character gives him more opportunities on the big screen (he has three projects in the works, according to www.imdb.com.)
These are two of the finest performances you’ll see this year. They’re even more noteworthy because these performances aren’t household words … yet.
Also notable in a smaller role is Forrest Weber, who’s partly charming, partly annoying as the ranch hand who can’t stay away from Andie. He adds quite a bit of comic relief.
Movie buffs will appreciate a true reference to the South Dakota region's connection to “Dances With Wolves.”
The movie takes its time, and lingers on settings and small moments, so this isn't for the blockbuster adventure crowd.
But for those who enjoy insights into humanity and realistic characters: Why not mosey along?