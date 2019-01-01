When you hear the phrase “art-house film,” this is the kind of movie that springs to mind. It is talky, brutal, and full of sex and manipulative relationships.
It is also smart and sophisticated, with some of the most compelling performances of the year. But this is a film that polarizes audiences: If you flinched the mention of “art-house,” sex or viciousness, I can tell you this probably isn’t the movie for you.
Director Yorgos Lanthimos generally helms stories about cruelty and power — if you’ve seen his bizarre movie “The Lobster” you’ll know what I’m talking about — and this has the same darkly comic tone that ultimately is as grim as his “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.”
Set in the early 1700s, the focus is one of the Stuarts, Queen Anne (Olivia Colman, “Murder on the Orient Express”) and her best friend Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), who is the real power behind the throne. Anne, plagued by gout and mostly confined to a wheelchair, is depicted as narcissistic, often mean-spirited and fickle, if not loony. Sarah does everything she can to remain in the queen’s favor.
The palace contains an incredible array of drunken, scheming politicians who race ducks, hold lavish parties and scheme against each other.
Enter Abigail Masham (Emma Stone), who transitions from her responsibilities in the kitchen to a lady-in-waiting after she assists the ailing queen. At first, Abigail charms Sarah, who becomes a sort of mentor to the newcomer. That is, until Sarah rightly perceives Abigail to be a threat.
When the two begin to bicker and exchange power plays it seems to amuse Anne, who is a lonely, somewhat pathetic figure despite the fawning minions who surround her.
Lanthimos uses a fish-eye lens and other interesting visuals to give a surreal atmosphere to the goings-on, much of which revolve around sex.
In many ways, the movie is a more adult version of films like “Mean Girls,” with Sarah at the core of the wheel of powers. But when I tell you that this isn’t for children, or for those who are easily offended, please believe me.
Many times, these characters do despicable things to and for each other. Even though they may not be the most appealing people, the more we understand the characters’ confinement, so to speak, the more we understand their desperation: In this world, a woman can fall from a queen’s consort to a prostitute in the blink of an eye.
The dark humor continues throughout until a grim finale.
The performances, Colman’s in particular, are superlative — small wonder that she has been nominated for a Golden Globe.
This is politics and “history” as only Lanthimos can present it.