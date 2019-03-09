I can think of nothing more insulting than opening a Western against a new Marvel Comics Universe movie.
That’s what Lionsgate did with its “The Kid,” though, as if to say “We know no one will see this film, so we’ll open it the same weekend as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year."
It’s a shame, because this solid movie might have done decent business during a weekend with less-anticipated competition.
This is far from the Sam Peckinpah version, “Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid.” Still, it’s an interesting treatment of a couple of real-life, iconic gunslingers.
This is a violent, grownups-only tale and not the kind of thing you’ll see (in an uncut version, anyway) on television. The violence starts immediately, with a family quarrel.
The titular character is a teenager named Rio (newcomer Jake Schur.) He and his sister (Leila George, VD’Onofrio’s real-life daughter) escape their abusive father and go on the run from their vicious uncle (Chris Pratt, having a field day playing against type).
Along the way, they encounter Billy the Kid (Dane DeHaan, “Chronicle”) while he tries to evade Sheriff Pat Garrett (Ethan Hawke.)
When Rio and his sister are separated, Rio must continually ask himself which man he should trust in his quest to find his sister.
D'Onofrio, who has a small role as a sheriff, co-wrote and directed this entertaining picture that lets the viewer know in the first scene that violence can, and will, erupt at any moment. It portrays the West as a harsh environment with a kill-or-be-killed atmosphere: A scene around a dinner table has more tension than you’ll see in thrillers or horror movies.
Still, some of the landscapes are beautiful – the farther the characters get from civilization, the safer they are.
There’s a moment in D’Onofrio’s direction that’s so perfect it took my breath. When we first see Billy the Kid, D’Onofrio lights the character in such a way that it’s identical to the well-known photo familiar to millions – talk about bringing a character to life.
Hawke, not surprisingly, is enjoyable as the conflicted Garrett, and Pratt gives it all he has as one of the most despicable characters we’ll see onscreen all year. He delivers a monologue about bluebirds that begins as deceptively gentle then leads to a horrifying story about his childhood.
The character development is likeable, too. Rio’s friendship with Billy, who loves the limelight and the attention of the boy, is believable, even though not all of what Billy says is sincere.
If you like Westerns, here’s a movie for you. Just don’t let the title fool you into taking your children.