Tramps like us, baby, we were born to run out to this joyous movie.
Among them are the recent “Swing Street,” for example, along with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Yesterday” and “Rocketman.”
Added to the list of movies that will make you happy while you’re singing along is “Blinded by the Light," from screenwriter/director Gurinder Chadha “Bend It Like Beckham.”) It comes as no surprise Bruce Springsteen and his music play heavily into this tale that’s inspired by a true story.
The setting is 1987. Javed (Viveik Kalra, television’s “Beecham House”) is a fish out of water in a lot of ways. He lives in the British town of Luton, where racial relations grow increasingly violent – he finds himself bullied and spat upon because he’s Pakistani.
Javed’s household is steeped in tradition. His father’s word is law. Javed wants to be a writer, but his father (Kulvinder Ghir) doesn’t think that’s suitable for a career. Javed’s mother (Meera Ganatra) is a seamstress who works out of their home.
One teacher takes an interest in Javed, and encourages him to write poetry, essays and whatever he wants.
Meanwhile, he becomes acquainted with a Sikh classmate named Roops (Aaron Phagura) who introduces him to “The Boss,” lending Javed a couple of Springsteen cassette tapes.
During a time of great stress, Javed plays one of the cassettes. With “Promised Land,” he doesn’t just hear the music, he feels it, and it awakens his very soul. Springsteen’s music touches him as no music has touched him before.
More and more, Javed feels caged, and longs for romance and a life outside the small town and away from his family. He fills his room with Springsteen posters and his ears with Springsteen tunes, and even goes so far as to adopt Springsteen’s style.
Springsteen’s music really did touch journalist Sarfraz Manzoor the way it does Javed. Manoor’s memoir, “Greetings From Bury Park: Race. Religion. Rock ‘n’ Roll” is the basis for this rollicking film for which Manzoor cowrote the script.
This is beautifully directed. It’s not a true musical, but it does have some exhilarating dance numbers that will make your heart soar while Javed is filled with delight. Sometimes, we see the lyrics projected in the environment as Javed reacts to them.
Kalra is a wonder to watch. Although he’s surrounded by a capable ensemble, this movie belongs to him.
The Boss himself said “We learned more from a three-minute record, baby, than we ever learned in school.” Let this movie be a feast for your hungry heart.