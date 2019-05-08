“Who Will Write Our History?” is one of the most unique approaches to a documentary/live action film I’ve ever seen. It’s neither a documentary nor a dramatization — instead, it’s a hybrid of both.
It’s the story of the Oyneg Shabes archives and how Polish Jews recorded occurrences in the Warsaw Ghetto, where the Nazis kept half a million people before the prisoners were shipped off to concentration camps.
I don’t know how many times my jaw dropped when I saw the actual Nazi propaganda films shot in the ghetto from 1940-42. This is incredibly chilling to see.
The film also uses historical photos, interviews with experts who have studied the archives and re-enactments of the events documented in the archive. After World War II the archives were retrieved from milk cans and metal boxes buried under the ruins of the Warsaw Ghetto.
Actor Adrien Brody provides the voice-over for Emanuel Ringelblum, a historian who coordinated social services in the ghetto. He brought together 60 attorneys, journalists and other community leaders as an undercover operation to document life in Warsaw and the atrocities committed in the open.
Actress Joan Allen provides the voice of journalist Rachel Auerbach, one of only three Oyneg Shabes members who lived (she eventually testified against Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann). Auerbach worked in a soup kitchen where she did her best to feed the hundreds who struggled to survive.
This happens every year when I watch these films: I’ve learned yet another horrifying aspect of the Holocaust. Yes, I knew about the Warsaw Ghetto, but to hear and see re-enacted the memoirs of people who actually lived there is disturbing and at times difficult to watch.
Roberta Grossman does a superb job of adapting the 2007 book “Who Will Write Our History?: Rediscovering a Hidden Archive from the Warsaw Ghetto,” by Andrew Kassow, a professor of history.
You won’t soon forget this film. Like the archives about which it educates its audience, it’s meant to be remembered.
Here’s a timely note for those concerned about parking: I’ve been assured that recent flooding in the downtown Davenport area will not be a problem. The Figge Art Museum will be open and parking will be available in the parking garage on Harrison Street and elsewhere nearby.