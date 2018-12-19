I simply can’t believe that Nick Schenk, the same screenwriter who wrote the superlative “Gran Torino” is the same guy who penned the abysmal “The Mule.”
The tone shifts wildly from comedy to thriller to something that apparently passes for nostalgia in the minds of the filmmakers. There are so many “Ew!”-inducing moments in this sometimes tasteless, often ridiculous movie that I can’t begin to list them all here.
Clint Eastwood stars, produces and directs this movie, based on a New York Times article "The Sinaloa Cartel's 90-Year-Old Drug Mule." Journalist Sam Dolnick wrote about Leo Sharp, a World War II veteran who really did transport drugs for a cartel. Sharp, as is Eastwood’s character here, really was a horticulturist and florist with an expertise in day lilies.
Sharp’s name has been changed to Earl Stone (Eastwood) whom we meet in 2005. Stone, a Korean War veteran, is quite the celebrity among flower growers, and has a grand time giving lectures, selling flowers, and joining his friends at various bars for a drink or two.
His daughter, Iris, (Alison Eastwood, his real daughter) is getting married, but Earl misses the wedding. This comes as no surprise to his ex-wife Mary (Dianne Wiest), who knows Earl has missed every important event in the life of his family members.
The time frame shifts to 2017, when Earl has gone out of business because of the internet — rather, because of his refusal to embrace the internet for his business.
He shows up at his granddaughter’s engagement party and, when he talks to someone he meets, he agrees to explore the idea of being a “driver” to make some cash.
He is, of course, in the process of becoming a drug courier for the cartel.
This script, which arguably is the worst of the year, has Earl involved in a threesome with two younger women (I have no idea what the purpose of this scene is), as well as two other younger women in an, uh, intimate moment as a gift from a cartel boss.
Earl also is depicted as offending or making offensive remarks about a great many other people sprinkled throughout the film.
Sometimes, the members of the cartel are depicted as cute and cuddly, and sometimes as cut-throat criminals, as the tone of the film veers all over the place.
Bradley Cooper and Michael Pena are on hand as law-enforcement officials who have the blandest roles in the movie.
If you’re satisfied with seeing Eastwood on the big screen, you won’t be disappointed.
If you’re expecting a great movie, you’d be better off to go home and rent “Unforgiven.”