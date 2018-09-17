Oh, how your heart beats for your beloved!
Well, most of the time, anyway. At other times, love makes you act like a fool. It makes you a little loco, but “The Incurable Romantic” by Frank Tallis proves that it’s not your heart’s fault. Your brain is absolutely to blame.
Boy meets girl and falls in love.
It works that way in the movies and music but not so in real life, as most adults can attest. When boy + girl = problems, we feel angry, sad, desperate and, as a psychotherapist, Tallis has noted each of those emotions and more.
Love, as he’s seen, is a complicated thing and can be completely one-sided. He describes a former patient, a rather plain woman who fell inexplicably and instantly in love with her handsome dentist. The problem was, he was happily married to someone else.
For most people, Tallis says, “love stands on three legs”: intimacy (closeness), passion (sexual), and commitment. Take away one of those things, he indicates, and a relationship will falter and die. Then again, he writes of one long-married couple that endured with a total absence of one “leg.”
In some relationships, an ugly green monster rears its head and when that happens, it can ruin any happiness that might exist. Tallis says that about ten percent of all murders are committed in the name of jealousy; the one he offers here didn’t get that far, but readers can surely see where it might have…
Having relationship psychotherapy, he says, can have parallels to the “Catholic confessional.” It can “be likened to an emotional striptease” as layers are revealed to get to a truth. Love itself can be joyous, painful, or both, concurrently, and it should never be trivialized, no matter what the age of the lovelorn. Love can be illegal, which demands a squirmy and delicate dance with a psychotherapist. It can be confusing and unwanted, secret, imperfect, uncomfortable, selfish, and — in at least one case that Tallis presents — love can be very, very dangerous.
Why do we love the ones we love? Biology, conditioning, parenting, or hardwiring, there are dozens of things that make someone attractive. In “The Incurable Romantic,” you’ll see how those things can go wrong in dozens of ways.
Still your heart, though: author Frank Tallis isn’t the guy who harrumphs at Valentine’s Day. It’s apparent, as you read the accounts he shares, that relationships are endlessly fascinating to him, and that’s contagious. You’ll want to watch as Tallis helps his patients help themselves. There’s a slightly voyeuristic feel to that, as though we’re overhearing awkward living room conversations or peeking into messy bedroom windows. Tallis doesn’t share this in a prurient way, however; instead, his compassion for the lovelorn shows in considerate diagnoses and sometimes even befuddlement.
This is a great book for romance readers who want a little less fluff, for people-watchers, and for anyone curious about how we tick. If you’ve ever loved or loved and lost, “The Incurable Romantic” can’t be beat.