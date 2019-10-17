Contemporary and intimate, “Leona” is a female-empowerment character study of a young Jewish woman from Mexico City who finds herself through her art, her lovers and her family history.
This drama never overstays its welcome with its highly-detailed environments, wonderfully developed characters and brief running time. It’s great literature, like a short story with great depth told in only six pages.
I love the way director Isaac Cherem toys with the viewer at first. The focus at the beginning is on a young woman who is about to be married, and not on Ariela (Naian Gonzalez Norvind, who wrote the screenplay along with Cherem), the real center of the movie.
Her close-knit family constantly encourages her to find a man. Her cousin thinks she has found the perfect man for Ariela.
Ariela is a mural painter. One day, while she works on a project outdoors, a young man stops by to ask about it. He is Iván (Christian Vazquez), who is attracted to her. Slowly, Ariela returns his affection, and they begin a serious relationship.
Still, she cannot bring herself to introduce him to her family, because she knows they will disown her for seeing a man who isn’t Jewish.
In the meantime, she receives calls from Jewish men who want to go out with her.
Cherem has joined the ranks of my favorite directors. He has an eye for detail in his settings that generally depict people at their closest, often during conversations over meals.
Food plays a huge part of the story. It’s a reminder that regardless of our different culinary traditions, much of our lives unfolds around dinner tables. Watch how mannerisms and language change depending upon who is at the table and who is not.
The nods to Shakespeare’s works are welcome — “Romeo and Juliet” even is mentioned.
Norvind is a revelation. With an eyebrow raise or head turn, she speaks volumes.
The finale is not tied up neatly with a cinematic bow; still, I found it satisfying even though it wasn’t what I expected. This surprise from Cherem makes the movie all the more authentic and all the more worth seeing.