Growing up is like a long journey.
Sometimes, it’s smooth as a new highway, and everything feels like fun. Other times, it’s as though you’ve found caves to escape and gullies to cross. And then, there’s movement upward and it can be a challenge: as in the new book “The Battle of Junk Mountain ” by Lauren Abbey Greenberg, the climb might be a steep one.
It should have been the best summer of her life.
That’s what 12-year-old Shayne was hoping, anyhow. Like every year since she was little, she was going to spend a few weeks with her grandmother, Bea, right on the coast of Maine. She’d see her “summer sister,” Poppy, and they’d make friendship bracelets and hunt for sea glass, just as they did every year. There would be picnics, trips to the ice cream joint, it would be awesome.
Except that it wasn’t. Shayne’s first clue was when Poppy said she had a job this summer, working in her family’s store. The second clue was when Bea’s neighbor, a guy Shayne and Poppy called “Cranky,” got even crankier. The third clue was when Cranky’s weird grandson showed up. The last clue that this summer was ruined before it even started was the state of Bea’s house.
After Shayne’s grandpa drowned just off the Maine coast, Bea began going to rummage sales and flea markets for escape, and things got out of hand: every flat surface of her home was covered with stuff and one table held what Bea called “ Junk Mountain.” The whole place smelled and Shayne had to do something about it. But first, she needed to deal with a BFF who’d suddenly gone boy-crazy, a Civil-War-obsessed visiting neighbor kid, and a boating job that Bea arranged but that Shayne didn’t want.
Worst of all was that Junk Mountain was growing, despite everything Shayne did to clean up Bea’s house. Shopping bags of more junk appeared every day, and Shayne knew that Bea was hiding something in her bedroom.
Bea had a secret. A great big, shocking one.
Who wants to be 12 years old again? Most adults would take a pass on that; the in-between ages are hard but “The Battle of Junk Mountain” shows your tween that things always turn out for the best.
It’s that upbeat sense in the midst of drama that makes this novel so appealing, and it doesn’t hurt that author Lauren Abbey Greenberg’s characters are all so charmingly likeable. Authenticity adds to the positive side, too, as Greenberg puts her people into real situations that aren’t forced and clichés don’t happen, which is a definite eye-roll inhibitor. This story also urges compassion on several levels, but it doesn’t preach to an audience that doesn’t always tolerate overt, in-her-face messages.
If you want to read this book before you give it, you’ll enjoy it – although it’s meant for kids ages 11-to-14. If your child’s summer wasn’t like she thought it’d be, “The Battle of Junk Mountain” is a book she’ll love climbing into.