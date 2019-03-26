Except for a few bits of foul language, this is a gentle film about a sinister event.
Or perhaps I should more accurately write “series of events.” The titular “Scandal in Ivansk” didn’t unfold overnight. You will see how it happened over the course of time in this thought-provoking documentary by filmmaker David Blumenfeld.
Some years ago, Blumenfeld read testimony from a survivor from the Ivansk “shtetl” where Blumenfeld’s grandfather lived in south-central Poland.
Yitzhak Goldstein remembered how, the day before the Nazis deported the last Jews from the village in 1942, the Jews gathered to buy the Torah scrolls in the Jewish cemetery.
Blumenfeld, from Jerusalem, learned about what happened not only to the Jewish population of Ivansk, but also to the Torah scrolls and the cemetery itself, which was supposed to be restored.
He decided to travel to Ivansk to document both history and current events. He went with the idea of documenting his family history, but he came back with a largely dismissed history of not only his grandfather, but also an entire Jewish community the Polish residents remember — and what they won’t discuss.
We see Jewish headstones in heart-wrenching scenes of desecration. Fragments of headstones are used as tiles, as part of a wall of a structure, or simply thrown in storage. In one sequence that will remain with me for years to come, a young photographer argues with a Polish resident who has a headstone fragment in his possession — and thinks he should be paid for it.
Although this particular scene was incredibly disturbing to me, it also gave me a new understanding of how events can be misinterpreted and remembered in so many different ways.
When the cemetery was rededicated an inscription there resulted in headlines the world over with this inscription placed by the North American Jewish organizers: “Finally, on 15 October 1942, Jewish life in Ivansk ceased when the Nazis and their collaborators brutally transported the town’s Jews to their deaths in Treblinka.”
It was the word “collaborators” that sparked controversy, so much so that Polish residents wanted the inscription to be rewritten.
You’ll see a lot of interviews with Polish academics, such as Jan T. Gross from Princeton and Jan Grabowski, from the University of Ottawa. And you’ll see workers toiling away to unearth the cemetery from the weeds that have grown up around it over the past decades.
You’ll also see different perspectives on what unfolded in Ivansk, from responsibility to victimization and denial.
This must-see documentary uncovers so much more than a cemetery.