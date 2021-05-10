START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: 3 ways to improve mental health through self-care

Do you believe that you are worthy of creating more? How is your self doubt blocking you from your success and happiness? Do you know what is and is not working for you?

What exactly is self care?

Self-care can come in many forms such as mental health, emotional health, spiritual health, and physical health.

We all have been hearing how self-care and mental health oftentimes go hand-in-hand for people. For many years I was guilty of not wanting to spend time with myself. I thought the busier that I was, the more that I said "yes" to filling my calendar, the happier I would be.

It wasn't until three years ago I realized that sometimes we must slow down to speed up. When we are able to reflect on our day, this gives us an opportunity to see what is working for us, and what is working against us.

Self care can look different to many of us. Based on our family systems, beliefs and past experiences. There really is not a cookie cutter method.

However, what happens if we do not take the time to explore? We may find ourselves feeling lost or overwhelmed. Perhaps you feel anxious, irritable and jealous. Or maybe just maybe these racing thoughts that you continue to sit with start to weigh you down with self doubt.